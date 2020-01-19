NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes swept by Pilots

The Odessa Jackalopes wrapped up a tough road trip with another defeat, falling 6-1 to the Topeka Pilots Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Both teams were about even to start the game but the Jackalopes (7-27-1-1 overall) gave up two goals late in the first period to fall behind early.

The Pilots (25-10-1-2) broke the game open in the second period with another four goals. Quinn Green led Topeka with a goal and two assists while Shawn Kennedy added a goal and assist.

Chance McCardle had the only goal for Odessa in the third period.

The Jackalopes return home for a three-game series against Amarillo starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Ector County Coliseum.