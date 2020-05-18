  • May 18, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 19 memories

Posted: Monday, May 18, 2020 4:50 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1971: The Ector High baseball team was defeated 7-4 by district champion Andrews in the regular-season finale. The loss capped the Eagles’ season at 10-14 overall, 3-9 in district. Ector High, one of the preseason favorites to contend for the district title, finshed tied for last with Monahans and Fort Stockton. Andrews finished the regular season 21-5, 11-1 to win the crown. The Mustangs were due to face either Dumas or Levelland in the bi-district round the following week. Levelland and Dumas finished tied in the regular-season standings.

>> 1982: The Ector High baseball team suffered a 14-7 loss to Lamesa in a District 2-4A contest in what was the final varsity game at the school. The Eagles collected eight hits from Lamesa’s Gilbert Arredondo. The Golden Tornadoes took charge early and build a six-run lead after 2.5 innings.

>> 1993: The Midland Angels couldn’t get past the Arkansas Travelers, losing 8-0 at Angel Stadium. Errors ended up making the difference, along with the pitching performances of Arkansas’ starter Brian Barber and the Angels’ Chance Gledhill. Gledhill gave up a grand slam in a six-run Arkansas third inning that included three Angels errors. … The Seattle SuperSonics took a 3-2 lead against Houston with a 120-95 win in a NBA Western Conference semifinal series.

>> 2005: The Odessa College golf team extended its lead after 36 holes at the NJCAA National Championships in Dodge City, Kan. The Wranglers had four scores at 73 or better to continue to pace the field, finishing with a two-day total of 588. Indian Hills was second at 603. The Wranglers would eventually go on to defend their 2004 crown. … Odessa High volleyball player Liz Ybarra signed her letter of intent to play at Frank Phillips College.

