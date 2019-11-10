COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College takes Region V title and earns spot in NJCAA Tournament

ROSWELL, N.M. The Odessa College volleyball team made an emphatic statement as the Lady Wranglers swept New Mexico Military Institute, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20, to win the Region V West Conference title Saturday at Cahoon Armory Gym.

The victory gives Odessa College (31-1) an automatic spot to the NJCAA Division I National Championships that start Nov. 21 in Hutchinson, Kan. It is the first time that the Lady Wranglers will be participating in the tournament in program history.

Earlier in the day, the Lady Wranglers won their semifinal match Saturday with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of New Mexico Junior College.

Luisa Silva Dos Santos led the Lady Wranglers with 11 kills and nine digs while Summer Ah Choy had 21 assists.