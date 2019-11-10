  • November 10, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College takes Region V title and earns spot in NJCAA Tournament

Odessa College def. New Mexico Junior College 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Saturday, At New Mexico Military Institute

Kills — Odessa College: Luisa Silva Dos Santos 11, Emery Judkins 10, Alexis Parrish 7, Maria Rodrigues 6, Carol Santana 3, Summer Ah Choy 1, Marina De La Rosa 1.

Blocks — Odessa College: Lyric Love 3, Alexis Parrish 2, Emery Judkins 1, Carol Santana 1, Maria Rodrigues 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 0.5.

Assists — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 21, Marina De La Rosa 12, Faith Sanchez 3, Sabrina De Lima 2, Carol Santana 1.

Digs — Odessa College: Carol Santana 14, Marina De La Rosa 10, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 9, Summer Ah Choy 6, Sabrina De Lima 6, Lyric Love 3, Faith Sanchez 3, Alexis Parrish 3, Emery Judkins 2, Maria Rodrigues 2.

Aces — Odessa College: Sabrina De Lima 2, Marina De La Rosa 1.

Records

Odessa College 30-1, New Mexico Junior College 17-18.

Posted: Saturday, November 9, 2019 7:58 pm

ROSWELL, N.M. The Odessa College volleyball team made an emphatic statement as the Lady Wranglers swept New Mexico Military Institute, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20, to win the  Region V West Conference title Saturday at Cahoon Armory Gym.

The victory gives Odessa College (31-1) an automatic spot to the NJCAA Division I National Championships that start Nov. 21 in Hutchinson, Kan. It is the first time that the Lady Wranglers will be participating in the tournament in program history.

Earlier in the day, the Lady Wranglers won their semifinal match Saturday with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 sweep of New Mexico Junior College.

Luisa Silva Dos Santos led the Lady Wranglers with 11 kills and nine digs while Summer Ah Choy had 21 assists.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

