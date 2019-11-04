  • November 4, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Galaviz earns conference honor

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Galaviz earns conference honor

Posted: Monday, November 4, 2019 7:57 pm

UTPB wide receiver Ben Galaviz was named the Lone Star Conference Special Teams player of the week Monday as announced by the conference.

The senior from El Paso recovered two fumbles on punts and had 83 return yards in the Falcons’ 48-38 victory over Eastern New Mexico last Saturday.

Galaviz is the first Falcon to earn a weekly conference honor this season. UTPB travels east to Commerce for its last road game of the season against Texas A&M-Commerce at 4 p.m. this Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

