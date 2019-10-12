NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes fall to IceRays

CORPUS CHRISTI Odessa managed to put the puck in the net for the first time in a week but they still weren’t able to solve their problem with Corpus Christi, losing 5-2 Friday night at the American Bank Center.

It was the fifth consecutive loss for the Jackalopes (3-4-1-1) as they managed to at least end their run of three consecutive shutout losses.

Jan Blasko’s first period goal gave Odessa an early lead but it wouldn’t last as the IceRays (8-2-1-2) scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead.

Aeden Drossos scored the other goal for the Jackalopes in the second period.

The Jackalopes will close out this weekend’s series with the IceRays at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Corpus Christi.