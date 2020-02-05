WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Falcons look to halt skid against Oklahoma Christian

The UTPB women’s basketball team will return to the floor with a home game today against Oklahoma Christian in Lone Star Conference at the Falcon Dome.
The Falcons (8-13 overall, 5-10 LSC) are coming off an 83-52 loss to No. 19 West Texas A&M from Saturday in Canyon and are looking to end a three-game losing streak.
UTPB’s last win came in a 81-63 victory over UT Tyler on Jan. 23 at home.
The Lady Eagles (6-12, 6-8) are coming off a 91-89 road loss to Arkansas-Fort Smith and will also be looking to end a current losing streaking, dropping their last two games.
