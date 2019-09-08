TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Amarillo holds on to take South Division championship

MIDLAND The Amarillo Sod Poodles scored seven runs in the second inning and made them stand up, defeating the Midland RockHounds, 7-5, in Game 5 of the Texas League’s South Division championship series Sunday at Security Bank Ballpark.

The Sod Poodles won the series, 3 games to 2, and will face the Tulsa Drillers for the Texas League championship.

All five games in the series were won by the visiting team.

Ivan Castillo and Kyle Overstreet each had three RBIs for Amarillo in the second inning.

Nate Mondou, Tyler Ramirez, Collin Theroux and Dan Gamache all had two hits for the RockHounds, who scored four runs in the fifth inning and a solo run in the sixth inning.