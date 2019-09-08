  • September 8, 2019

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Amarillo holds on to take South Division championship - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Amarillo holds on to take South Division championship

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 8, 2019 8:02 pm

TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: Amarillo holds on to take South Division championship Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

MIDLAND The Amarillo Sod Poodles scored seven runs in the second inning and made them stand up, defeating the Midland RockHounds, 7-5, in Game 5 of the Texas League’s South Division championship series Sunday at Security Bank Ballpark.

The Sod Poodles won the series, 3 games to 2, and will face the Tulsa Drillers for the Texas League championship.

All five games in the series were won by the visiting team.

Ivan Castillo and Kyle Overstreet each had three RBIs for Amarillo in the second inning.

Nate Mondou, Tyler Ramirez, Collin Theroux and Dan Gamache all had two hits for the RockHounds, who scored four runs in the fifth inning and a solo run in the sixth inning.

Posted in , , , on Sunday, September 8, 2019 8:02 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
88°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 16mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 88°/Low 69°
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 82°/Low 69°
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]