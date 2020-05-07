COMMUNITY: Local players band together to form Tall City Baggers

MIDLAND When Cody Crossland, Joel Ramos and Joe Ramirez all started a cornhole league, they had no idea just how big or competitive of a sport it can be.

Known as the Tall City Baggers, they’ve seen their league grow in just a short amount of time.

Crossland said the league started when he got together with Ramos and Ramirez while playing the game.

“We got together and looked at starting a league,” Crossland said. “A lot of people had wanted to get together and start playing. We got together with the Texas Cornhole League that’s based out of Dallas.

“We found out how big they were. They have a lot of teams. We found out what we needed to do to become a part of the Texas Cornhole League and we got all the rules.”

From there, everything continued to grow.

The local league was started this past fall and now has up to 80 members compete.

“It’s just so popular and it’s gaining popularity,” Crossland said. “People keep asking us when we’re going to have a tournament again.”

The league competes at the American Legion in Midland, hosting tournaments about twice a week.

“It’s pretty legit,” Crossland said. “There are certain weights to the bags. Then we found out how many tournaments per season we were supposed to have. You have your pro levels, your backyard players and etc.”

There are three different seasons: one in the winter, one in the spring and one in the fall.

They’ll compete in TCL-sponsored tournaments, but the Baggers will also hold their own competitions.

The Baggers recently finished up their first winter season in the TCL, but their spring season has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crossland, however, said that they can still have tournaments that are non-sanctioned with the TCL.

“We’re at a standstill right now,” Crossland said. “We’re still doing tournaments. We can do tournaments because anything non-sanctioned through TCL we can do.”

This past weekend, the Baggers held at competition that was hosted by their own tournament over at the American Legion in Midland in an event that was hosted by H.E.A.R.T.

The tournament was able to go on with social-distancing guidelines.

“We had to keep it to the 25-percent occupancy,” Crossland said. “I think we had about 44 people present.”

Prior to the season’s hiatus, the Baggers were hosting league tournaments which included a C League and a D League competing on one night with a Co-Ed League competing on a different night.

The difference between the divisions is determined by skill levels. The Baggers don’t do an A or B League because they are defined as pro levels by the TCL.

The Baggers held their first tournament in October, 2019, at the Hilton.

Since then, they have moved to their current location to better accommodate the large number of participants.

“We had a pretty big crowd,” Crossland said of the first tournament. “We had people coming down from Oklahoma and New Mexico and it freaked us out.

“A lot of people will come in and try to rack up their points and try to move up into different leagues.”

According to Crossland, everyone pays their registration fees at the start of the season.

“At the end of the season, the third, second and third teams win the majority of the money that was put in,” Crossland said.

Crossland hasn’t been playing cornhole for very long and neither has Ramos.

But they were surprised by how good everyone else was.

“To be honest, I’ve only been playing for about a good solid year now,” Ramos said.

“I came to realize that cornhole has been around way longer than I realized and some of these guys down here who have been playing for years.

“It’s pretty amazing to see how much people loved to play it down here. I don’t think we knew how big cornhole is down here, not just in Texas but in other states as well.”

