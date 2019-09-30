COLLEGE GOLF: Dibildox earns WJCAC weekly honor

Odessa College golfer Jose Dibildox was selected as the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week the conference announced Monday.
Dibildox shot a three-round total of 13-under-par 203 to finish tied for third place at the High Country Shootout on Sept. 22 in Ruidoso, N.M.
It’s was second Top-10 finish of the season after finishing in a tied for ninth at the Andrews College-Am Invitational on Sept. 8.
