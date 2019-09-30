  • September 30, 2019

COLLEGE GOLF: Dibildox earns WJCAC weekly honor - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE GOLF: Dibildox earns WJCAC weekly honor

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 7:14 pm

COLLEGE GOLF: Dibildox earns WJCAC weekly honor OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Odessa College golfer Jose Dibildox was selected as the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week the conference announced Monday.

Dibildox shot a three-round total of 13-under-par 203 to finish tied for third place at the High Country Shootout on Sept. 22 in Ruidoso, N.M.

It’s was second Top-10 finish of the season after finishing in a tied for ninth at the Andrews College-Am Invitational on Sept. 8.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, September 30, 2019 7:14 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
81°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: SSE at 18mph
Feels Like: 84°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 87°/Low 72°
Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 89°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 89°/Low 67°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]