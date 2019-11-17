  • November 17, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink to face Jewett Leon in state semifinals

2019 UIL State Volleyball Tournament

At Curtis Culwell Center, Garland

CLASS 1A

Semifinals

Neches (39-5) vs. Blum (30-14), 11 a.m. Wednesday

Water Valley (31-12) vs. Round Top-Carmine (21-11), 1 p.m. Wednesday

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Thursday.

———

CLASS 2A

Semifinals

Crawford (47-4) vs. Burton (34-15), 3 p.m. Wednesday

Jewett Leon (42-5) vs. Wink (40-5), 5 p.m Wednesday

Semifinals

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Friday.

———

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Bushland (46-1) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (36-11), 11 a.m. Thursday.

Van Alstyne (36-4) vs. Lexington (34-13), 1 p.m. Thursday.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Saturday.

———

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Carthage (41-4) vs. Hereford (34-14), 5 p.m. Thursday.

Lamar Fulshear (43-4) vs. Kennedale (36-7), 7 p.m. Thursday.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. Saturday.

———

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Canyon Randall (42-3) vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights (35-9), 11 a.m. Friday.

Lucas Lovejoy (46-5) vs. Friendswood (34-17), 1 p.m. Friday.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Saturday.

———

CLASS 6A

Semifinals

Trophy Club Nelson (48-2) vs. Schertz Clemens (44-4). 5 p.m. Friday.

Fort Bend Ridge Point (46-4) vs. Plano West (39-5), 7 p.m. Friday.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. Saturday.

———

Posted: Sunday, November 17, 2019 8:24 pm

The Wink volleyball team knows who and when it plays at the UIL State Volleyball Tournament in the pairings unveiled Sunday.

The Lady Cats (40-5) will face Jewett Leon (42-5) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 2A state semifinal at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

The Cougars won Region III after defeating Iola, 25-14, 18-25, 25-20, 21-25, 18-16 Saturday in the regional final in Longview.  Wink swept Miles Saturday to make its first trip to state since 2012.

The winner of that match will play the winner of the other state semifinal between Crawford (47-4) and Burton (34-15) in the championship at 3 p.m. Friday back in Garland.

