HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink to face Jewett Leon in state semifinals

The Wink volleyball team knows who and when it plays at the UIL State Volleyball Tournament in the pairings unveiled Sunday.

The Lady Cats (40-5) will face Jewett Leon (42-5) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 2A state semifinal at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

The Cougars won Region III after defeating Iola, 25-14, 18-25, 25-20, 21-25, 18-16 Saturday in the regional final in Longview. Wink swept Miles Saturday to make its first trip to state since 2012.

The winner of that match will play the winner of the other state semifinal between Crawford (47-4) and Burton (34-15) in the championship at 3 p.m. Friday back in Garland.