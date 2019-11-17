Wink Wildcats logo.png
- 2019 UIL State Volleyball Tournament
-
At Curtis Culwell Center, Garland
CLASS 1A
Semifinals
Neches (39-5) vs. Blum (30-14), 11 a.m. Wednesday
Water Valley (31-12) vs. Round Top-Carmine (21-11), 1 p.m. Wednesday
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Thursday.
———
CLASS 2A
Semifinals
Crawford (47-4) vs. Burton (34-15), 3 p.m. Wednesday
Jewett Leon (42-5) vs. Wink (40-5), 5 p.m Wednesday
Semifinals
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Friday.
———
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Bushland (46-1) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (36-11), 11 a.m. Thursday.
Van Alstyne (36-4) vs. Lexington (34-13), 1 p.m. Thursday.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m. Saturday.
———
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Carthage (41-4) vs. Hereford (34-14), 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lamar Fulshear (43-4) vs. Kennedale (36-7), 7 p.m. Thursday.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m. Saturday.
———
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Canyon Randall (42-3) vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights (35-9), 11 a.m. Friday.
Lucas Lovejoy (46-5) vs. Friendswood (34-17), 1 p.m. Friday.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. Saturday.
———
CLASS 6A
Semifinals
Trophy Club Nelson (48-2) vs. Schertz Clemens (44-4). 5 p.m. Friday.
Fort Bend Ridge Point (46-4) vs. Plano West (39-5), 7 p.m. Friday.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. Saturday.
———
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Wink to face Jewett Leon in state semifinals
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The Wink volleyball team knows who and when it plays at the UIL State Volleyball Tournament in the pairings unveiled Sunday.
The Lady Cats (40-5) will face Jewett Leon (42-5) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 2A state semifinal at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
The Cougars won Region III after defeating Iola, 25-14, 18-25, 25-20, 21-25, 18-16 Saturday in the regional final in Longview. Wink swept Miles Saturday to make its first trip to state since 2012.
The winner of that match will play the winner of the other state semifinal between Crawford (47-4) and Burton (34-15) in the championship at 3 p.m. Friday back in Garland.
