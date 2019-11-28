  • November 28, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews answers question during run to third round - Odessa American: Sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Andrews answers question during run to third round

ANDREWS MUSTANGS VS. SPRINGTOWN PORCUPINES

Class 4A Division I Regional Semifinal

>> Time, Date, Place: 3 p.m. Friday, Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood.

>> Head coaches: Ralph Mason (Andrews); Brian Hulett (Springtown).

>> Districts: Andrews (District 2); Springtown (District 4).

>> 2019 Records: Andrews (11-1); Springtown (11-1).

>> Next Opponent: Faces winner of Dumas-Decatur in regional final

>> Last Week: Andrews def. Pampa, 56-40; Springtown def. Clint, 53-15.

>> All-time playoff record: Andrews (30-35-1); Springtown (24-23-2).

>> Last Playoff Appearance: Andrews (2018); Springtown (2018).

>> Deepest Advancement: Andrews (Quarterfinals, 2007); Springtown (State Semifinal, 1995).

>> Previous Playoff Meetings: None.

>> Andrews Leaders: QB Brett Leach (257-for-410 passing, 3,517 yards, 41 touchdowns), RB/LB Esau Flores (106 carries, 552 yards, 11 TDs; 85 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss), WR Markeese Lawrence (58 catches, 933 yards, 17 TDs).

>> Springtown Leaders: QB Camden Chesney (148-for-279 passing, 2,760 yards, 31 touchdowns), RB Cameron Rickett (179 carries, 1,660 yards, 31 TDs), WR Andy Behle (41 catches, 667 yards, 8 TDs).

>> Broadcast: FM-105.5 (Andrews).

>> Notes: The Mustangs face another high-powered offense this weekend in the Porcupines. … The way that Springtown does things, however, is a little bit different. Springtown likes to create balance on the ground and containing standout running back Cameron Rickett will be one of the big keys to the game. … Andrews got off to a hot start and had to withstand a late Pampa rally last week as defense and special teams helped get it across the finish line for a win. The Mustangs can’t afford any turnovers in this matchup because they simply may not get as many chances to answer scoring drives.

 

Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 8:03 pm

By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

ANDREWS Andrews head coach Ralph Mason believed the Mustangs had what it takes to make a playoff run. His question revolved around whether they would show that potential when faced with adversity.

Mason got his answer in a 56-40 area round victory last week against Pampa.

 As a result, Andrews is just one of 16 teams in Class 4A Division I getting ready for a game during Thanksgiving week as opposed to turning in equipment.

“It definitely feels a little extra special this year as opposed to last year,” Mason said. “Thanksgiving has fallen during the second round of the playoffs the last couple of years and if you’re still practicing, you’ve done well to win two playoff games.”

The key to the Mustangs success so far this season: the emergence of senior leadership.

It’s their intangible qualities that created an opportunity for the Mustangs to play a 13th game for the second time in three years.

“We’ve kind of had our eye on this particular group of seniors for a while,” Mason said. “They’ve really done well over the course of the program and the one question I had coming into the season was how strong the leadership was going to be. We’ve really had some guys step up in that regard.”

Two of those senior leaders that have been among the standouts are quarterback Brett Leach and lineman Joel Estrella.

Leach has kept the Mustangs’ offense humming all season, throwing for 3,517 yards and 43 touchdowns. As for Estrella, he’s one of the five linemen either protecting his signal caller or opening up running lanes for teammates.

They have their own different ways of doing things, however.

“I just try and make sure that I look out for the younger guys coming up and be a role model for them and keeping them in line when we need to,” Leach said. “We just want everything to go smoothly and get the job done.”

“I’m definitely more of a lead by example kind of player,” Estrella said. “I do some talking but take care of other stuff as well.”

Aside from those two, Mason singled out wide receiver and defensive back Jacob Lawson for his playmaking ability. His play on special teams and interception return for a touchdown to seal the game against Pampa was something that really stood out in the head coach’s mind.

“Jacob gave us a big spark on offense and special teams,” Mason said. “He’s one of our defensive backs as well and he’s so important for what we want to do.”

The Mustangs had to deal with plenty of adversity after getting off to a hot start against Pampa, another of the challenges that have brought the team closer together.

“It’s been really special just being around everyone that I’ve grown up with since first grade,” Leach said. “Being able to play with these guys and just being around them makes it that much better.”

That next challenge is a unique one as Andrews takes on Springtown in the Class 4A Division I regional semifinals at 3 p.m. at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood.

Unlike Pampa, which ran an offense similar to Andrews, the Porcupines will lean on running Cameron Rickett and his 1,660 yards and 31 touchdowns to get the job done.

As the Mustangs try to keep their long playoff run going, the goal is simple.

“We have to find a way to stop the run,” Estrella said. “We also can’t put ourselves down if a bad play happens. We just have to bounce back and keep going.”

