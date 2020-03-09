WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers earn spot in the national tournament

The Odessa College women’s basketball team earned an at-large selection to the National Junior College Athletic Association Basketball Tournament as the full 24-team field was unveiled Monday.

The Lady Wranglers (21-9 overall) earned the No. 14 overall seed and will face No. 19-seed Chattanooga (Tenn.) State Community College at 9:30 p.m. March 17 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock.

The winner of that matchup will face No. 3 seed Northwest Florida State at 7:45 p.m. March 18 in the second round.

This is the fourth straight season that Odessa College has earned a spot in the national tournament. Fellow WJCAC teams South Plains College (No. 2 seed) and New Mexico Junior College (No. 20) also earned spots in the field.