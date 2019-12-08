HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wildcats' season ends in regional final

LUBBOCK The Wink Wildcats’ 2019 football season came to an end as they were dealt a 42-13 loss to the Stratford Elks Friday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Playing in the Class 2A Division I Region I final, the Wildcats found themselves trailing 21-0 at the end of the first quarter before finding the end zone in the second quarter to cut their deficit, heading into the halftime break.

But the Elks responded with 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to help put the game out of reach.

Wink ends the season at 10-4 while Stratford moves to 13-1 and will face Hamlin in the semifinals.