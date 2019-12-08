  • December 8, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wildcats' season ends in regional final - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wildcats' season ends in regional final

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 10:55 am

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Wildcats' season ends in regional final OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

LUBBOCK The Wink Wildcats’ 2019 football season came to an end as they were dealt a 42-13 loss to the Stratford Elks Friday at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Playing in the Class 2A Division I Region I final, the Wildcats found themselves trailing 21-0 at the end of the first quarter before finding the end zone in the second quarter to cut their deficit, heading into the halftime break.

But the Elks responded with 14 unanswered points in the third quarter to help put the game out of reach.

Wink ends the season at 10-4 while Stratford moves to 13-1 and will face Hamlin in the semifinals.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , on Sunday, December 8, 2019 10:55 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
68°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: WSW at 14mph
Feels Like: 68°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 76°/Low 55°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 63°/Low 34°
Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 46°/Low 31°
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]