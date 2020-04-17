  • April 17, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 18 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1950: On this date, the Odessa Oilers defeated the Vernon Dusters, 11-3, in a Longhorn League contest. … The Odessa High boys track and field teams were getting ready to compete in the regional meet at Lubbock. The Bronchos had scheduled an intra-class meet the weekend before but rain put a halt to that.

>> 1974: Area track and field teams were getting ready for the regional meet. Ector High had qualified two relay teams and 11 individual entries to the Region I meet at W.T. Barrett Stadium. … Permian boys track was also getting ready for regionals, having qualified four athletes in three events to compete in Lubbock. … The Permian boys golf team was getting ready to compete at the Region I tournament at Meadowbrook Municipal golf Course in Lubbock. … Plans for a golf team at UTPB were delayed for at least a year after difficulty in securing long-range financial backing.

>> 1997: Odessa College baseball pitcher Cade Allison signed a scholarship to play at Texas Tech. The right hander from Odessa High started the season 8-0, with a 2.74 earned run average, for the Wranglers. … The Midland Holiday Inn was preparing to host the second annual Ernest Franco Boxing Invitational. The USA boxing-sanctioned event was hosted by Twin Cities Tigers Boxing Club. The two-day competition was scheduled to have 15-20 bouts each night. Local boxers from Odessa included Matt Franco and Edward Lara.

>> 2001: The Midland Lee softball team posted an 8-0 win over Odessa High. Lee pitcher Mandy Hacker was just one pitch away from a perfect game before Odessa High’s Braizee Nimmons connected on a 2-2 pitch for a single just beyond first base to break up the no-hitter. … The Midland RockHounds lost their third consecutive home game, falling to the Round Rock Express 1-0 at Christensen Stadium.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

