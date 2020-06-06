  • June 6, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 7 memories

Posted: Saturday, June 6, 2020 5:25 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1968: The Lamesa high school baseball team advanced to the state championship with a 2-1 victory against defending state champion South San Antonio at the Class 3A state baseball tournament in Austin. Lamesa scored its runs in the sixth on a walk, two singles and an error. Danny Homan was the winner for Lamesa.

>> 1979: The second round of the NJCAA men’s golf tournament came to a close at Odessa Country Club with two Florida schools leading the way. Brevard Junior College and Broward Community College ended the first round tied for the lead at 594. … The inaugural National Junior College long-drive contest was held at Odessa Country Club. Jeff Erwin took the honors after besting the rest of the field by some 49 yards, driving the ball 401 yards, 12 inches to capture the title.

>> 1986: Odessa College’s track and field team signed two high school performers, Kermit’s Lang Bolf and South Grand Prairie’s Patrick Drake. Bolf placed third and fourth in the pole vault at the Class 3A state meet as a sophomore and junior, respectively. He was unable to compete at regional as a senior due to injury. … The Pecos baseball team was fighting for a spot in the state tournament, competing against Snyder in Game 2 of a best-of-three series. Snyder won the first game 6-5.

>> 1999: The Andrews High School baseball team was preparing for its run at the state championships. The Mustangs were making their first trip to the tournament since 1990 and were due to face Brenham in the semifinals in Austin. The Mustangs (32-3) were entering the tournament with the fewest losses of any of the four qualifiers and were expected to have the number one seed. Instead, that spot went to Corpus Christi Calallen (36-4) based on its winning percentage.

