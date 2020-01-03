GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos fall to Abilene Cooper

ABILENE The Odessa High girls basketball team was dealt a 49-35 loss to Abilene Cooper Friday on the road in nondistrict action.
Cooper began the game on a strong note, taking a 16-11 lead in the first quarter before both teams’ defenses put up a strong effort in the second quarter as only 10 combined points were scored in that frame.
The Lady Bronchos were outscored in the third quarter 11-8 and while Odessa High’s shooting started to come around in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough as the Lady Cougars held on for the win.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.