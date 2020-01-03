GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos fall to Abilene Cooper

ABILENE The Odessa High girls basketball team was dealt a 49-35 loss to Abilene Cooper Friday on the road in nondistrict action.

Cooper began the game on a strong note, taking a 16-11 lead in the first quarter before both teams’ defenses put up a strong effort in the second quarter as only 10 combined points were scored in that frame.

The Lady Bronchos were outscored in the third quarter 11-8 and while Odessa High’s shooting started to come around in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough as the Lady Cougars held on for the win.