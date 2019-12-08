WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers come up short

HOBBS, N.M. The Odessa College women’s basketball team came up short against New Mexico Junior College, 72-70, in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference game Saturday on the road.

It was the Lady Wranglers’ last game before the Christmas break.

The Thunderbirds (who moved to 9-4 overall, 2-0 in conference) outscored the Lady Wranglers 24-18 in the fourth quarter to cap a comeback win.

Odessa College fell to 10-6, 1-1.

The Lady Wranglers were led by Yanina Todorova and Okako Adika who both had 14 points total. Sofia Persson put up 12 points for Odessa College.

The Thunderbirds were led by Dawnyel Lair who finished with 21 points while Zaria Dorsey and Mayra Caicedo each had 13.