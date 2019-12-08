  • December 8, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers come up short

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers come up short

Basketball Box

New Mexico Junior College 72, Odessa College 70

ODESSA COLLEGE (10-6, 1-1)

Arielle Adams 3-4, 1-2 9, Yanina Todorova 5-11, 2-3 14, Okako Adika 6-9 0-2 14, Sofia Persson 4-6 1-2 12, Maria Guimarares 2-4 1-2 5, Sasha Schoeborn 1-1 0—0 2, Nokoia White 0-5 0-2 0, Geovana Lopes 2-3 1-1 5, Jenyff Moura 1-2 3-4 5, Criste’on Waters 0-4 2-4 2, Jordan Brown 0-2 2-2 2, Denitsa Petrova 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 13-24 70.

NEW MEXICO JUNIOR COLLEGE (9-4, 2-0)

Dawnyel Lair 10-17 1-1 21, Amaya Lewis 6-14 0-1 12, Ebony Horton 0-2 2-2 2, Zaria Dorsey 4-14 4-4 13, Selina Dockery 1-6 3-4 5, Mayra Caicedo 5-9 3-7 13, Brenda Costa 0-1 0-0 0, Eliana Cabral 1-3 3-4 6, Maria Cecelia Dos Santos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 16-23 72.

Odessa College 17 19 16 18 — 70

New Mexico JC 15 13 20 24 — 72

3-Point goals — Odessa College 9-20 (Adams 2-3, Todrova 2-6, Adika 2-4, PErsson 3-4, White 0-2, Waters 0-1), New Mexico Junior College 2-8 (Lewis 0-2, Horton 0-1, Dorsey 1-2, Caicedo 0-1, Costa 0-1, Cabral 1-1). Total fouls — Odessa College 21, New Mexico Junior College 18. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. Rebounds — Odessa College 38 (Adika 9), New Mexico Junior College 34 (Lair 8). Assists — Odessa College 7 (Persson 4), New Mexico Junior College 6 (Lewis 3).

Posted: Sunday, December 8, 2019 6:54 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Lady Wranglers come up short

HOBBS, N.M. The Odessa College women’s basketball team came up short against New Mexico Junior College, 72-70, in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference game Saturday on the road.

It was the Lady Wranglers’ last game before the Christmas break.

The Thunderbirds (who moved to 9-4 overall, 2-0 in conference) outscored the Lady Wranglers 24-18 in the fourth quarter to cap a comeback win.

Odessa College fell to 10-6, 1-1.

The Lady Wranglers were led by Yanina Todorova and Okako Adika who both had 14 points total. Sofia Persson put up 12 points for Odessa College.

The Thunderbirds were led by Dawnyel Lair who finished with 21 points while Zaria Dorsey and Mayra Caicedo each had 13.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

