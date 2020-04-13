  • April 13, 2020

COLLEGE GOLF: Two Odessa College golfers earn All-District honors

COLLEGE GOLF: Two Odessa College golfers earn All-District honors

GCAA All-District Teams

Posted: Monday, April 13, 2020 6:00 pm

Odessa American

A pair of Odessa College golfers earned NJCAA PING Division I All-District honors by the Golf Coaches Association of America Monday.

Sophomore Frederik Topgaard and freshman Sang Park were two out of 10 golfers to earn spots on the team from District II.

Park concluded his freshman season with a 70.78 scoring average and had seven rounds in the 60s. His best finish came at the TankLogix Invitational at Green Tree Country Club in early March where he finished second while carding a season-best 65 (6-under par) in the second round.

Topgaard finished his sophomore season with a 71.33 scoring average through seven tournaments and had three Top-10 finishes.

The rest of the season was canceled March 16 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , on Monday, April 13, 2020 6:00 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

