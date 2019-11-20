  • November 20, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College opens WNIT play in Midland - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College opens WNIT play in Midland

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:13 pm

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College opens WNIT play in Midland OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College women’s basketball team has a tough test today to open the Midland College Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

The Lady Wranglers (7-2) open the tournament against Trinity Valley Community College at 5 p.m. today at the Chaparral Center in Midland.

Odessa College has won the WNIT title each of the last three seasons and will look to make it four in a row starting today.

The Lady Wranglers will play the winner of Hill College and Florida SouthWestern State College at 5 p.m. Friday if they win or against the loser of that matchup at 1 p.m. Friday if they lose.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 8:13 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
60°
Humidity: 97%
Winds: SSE at 11mph
Feels Like: 59°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 55°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 50s.

thursday

weather
High 72°/Low 42°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 58°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]