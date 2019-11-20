WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College opens WNIT play in Midland

The Odessa College women’s basketball team has a tough test today to open the Midland College Women’s National Invitational Tournament.

The Lady Wranglers (7-2) open the tournament against Trinity Valley Community College at 5 p.m. today at the Chaparral Center in Midland.

Odessa College has won the WNIT title each of the last three seasons and will look to make it four in a row starting today.

The Lady Wranglers will play the winner of Hill College and Florida SouthWestern State College at 5 p.m. Friday if they win or against the loser of that matchup at 1 p.m. Friday if they lose.