COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College left with bitter taste in loss to Garden City

The Odessa College men’s basketball team took its lumps Friday night.

The question that will be lingering over their heads is if the Wranglers learned anything from their 72-65 loss to Garden City (Kan.) Community College in the OC Sonic Classic at the OC Sports Center.

“The thing about basketball is that you get what you deserve,” Odessa College coach Kris Baumann said. “And we got what we deserved.

“Garden City came in and played hard, was prepared and played as a team. We didn’t, got two technicals and lost our composure at times.”

Tahlik Chavez led Garden City with a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, with Traylynn Spencer adding 17 to the victory.

Joe Kasperzyk scored 18 points to lead Odessa College, with Tauriawn Knight adding 15 in the loss.

The Wranglers (4-4) will get a chance to erase the sour taste from their mouths when they host Nationwide Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the weekend’s schedule.

Odessa College struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the first half against Garden City, yet it still led, 34-31, at halftime.

Chavez made a 3-pointer to tie the game less than a minute into the second half and following a turnover by the Wranglers, Daishaun Woods hit another 3-pointer to put the Broncbusters up, 37-34, with 18:53 to play.

Odessa College seemed to regain control of the game, moving out to a 44-39 lead, but Garden City was up for the challenge and clawed its way back into the contest, regaining the lead (48-46) on Darius Roden’s 3-pointer with 13:09 to play.

A free throw by Isaiah Turner and layup by Knight put the Wranglers back in front (49-48) with 12:14 remaining to play.

Knight hit a jump shot for a three-point cushion less than a minute later and then the teams began trading baskets until the 4:57 mark when a putback by Roden after an offensive rebound gave the Broncbusters the lead for good (59-58).

Chavez added a layup for a three-point lead and then extended the margin to five (63-58) on a pair of free throws after Odessa College’s Tavon Jones was assessed a technical foul after arguing with the officials.

Knight cut into the margin with a pair of free throws only to watch Chavez answer with a 3-pointer to move the lead to six.

Kasperzyk hit his own 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half, but Chavez wasn’t finished, finding space on the left side for a 22-footer that put Garden City ahead, 69-63, with 1:16 to play.

“He’s shooting better than 50 percent on 3’s and we talked about that,” Baumann said of Chavez. “We know he’s the best shooter and we lose track of him on the court and he made big shots for them.”