  • November 23, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College left with bitter taste in loss to Garden City - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College left with bitter taste in loss to Garden City

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Garden City Community College 72, Odessa College 65

GARDEN CITY (5-2)

Traylynn Spencer 8-16 1-2 17, Tahlik Chavez 5-15 7-8 21, Dasishaun Woods 3-7 0-0 7, Naj Ashley-Emory 1-8 1-2 3, Kaleb Favors 3-7 1-3 9, Darius Roden 3-7 1-3 8, Derrick Bryant 0-2 0-0 0, Mason Osborne 1-2 0-0 3, Steven Samuel 1-1 2-2. Totals 25-65 15-21 72.

ODESSA COLLEGE (4-4)

Tavon Jones 2-10 5-9 9, Tauriawn Knight 6-9 2-3 15, Joe Lasperzyk 7-14 3-7 18, Alphousseyni Diedhiou 2-3 0-0 4, Mam Ayuel 2-10 0-0 5, Isaiah Turner 2-5 2-3 6, Jayscon Bereal 0-2 0-0 0, Kareem Welch 1-4 0-0 3, Victor Rosario 0-4 2-2 2, Lino Manhom 0-0 0-2 0, David Ward 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-65 14-26 65.

Halftime — Odessa College 34, Garden City Community College 31. 3-Point goals — Garden City Community College (Chavez 4-9, Woods 1-3, Roden 1-1, Osborne 1-2), Odessa College (Knight 1-3, Kasperzyk 1-5, Ayuel 1-3, Turner 0-2, Bereal 0-1, Welch 1-4, Ward 1-3). Total fouls — Garden City Community College 20, Odessa College 18. Fouled out — Garden City Community College (Darius Roden). Technical fouls — Odessa College 2 (Ayuel, Jones). Rebounds — Garden City Community College 41 (Spencer 12), Odessa College 43 (Ayuel 9). Assists — Garden City Community College 13 (Favors 5), Odessa College 11 (Jones 3, Rosario 3).

Posted: Saturday, November 23, 2019 12:07 am

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College left with bitter taste in loss to Garden City By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College men’s basketball team took its lumps Friday night.

The question that will be lingering over their heads is if the Wranglers learned anything from their 72-65 loss to Garden City (Kan.) Community College in the OC Sonic Classic at the OC Sports Center.

“The thing about basketball is that you get what you deserve,” Odessa College coach Kris Baumann said. “And we got what we deserved.

“Garden City came in and played hard, was prepared and played as a team. We didn’t, got two technicals and lost our composure at times.”

Tahlik Chavez led Garden City with a game-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers, with Traylynn Spencer adding 17 to the victory.

Joe Kasperzyk scored 18 points to lead Odessa College, with Tauriawn Knight adding 15 in the loss.

The Wranglers (4-4) will get a chance to erase the sour taste from their mouths when they host Nationwide Academy at 2 p.m. Saturday in the final game of the weekend’s schedule.

Odessa College struggled to find any offensive rhythm in the first half against Garden City, yet it still led, 34-31, at halftime.

Chavez made a 3-pointer to tie the game less than a minute into the second half and following a turnover by the Wranglers, Daishaun Woods hit another 3-pointer to put the Broncbusters up, 37-34, with 18:53 to play.

Odessa College seemed to regain control of the game, moving out to a 44-39 lead, but Garden City was up for the challenge and clawed its way back into the contest, regaining the lead (48-46) on Darius Roden’s 3-pointer with 13:09 to play.

A free throw by Isaiah Turner and layup by Knight put the Wranglers back in front (49-48) with 12:14 remaining to play.

Knight hit a jump shot for a three-point cushion less than a minute later and then the teams began trading baskets until the 4:57 mark when a putback by Roden after an offensive rebound gave the Broncbusters the lead for good (59-58).

Chavez added a layup for a three-point lead and then extended the margin to five (63-58) on a pair of free throws after Odessa College’s Tavon Jones was assessed a technical foul after arguing with the officials.

Knight cut into the margin with a pair of free throws only to watch Chavez answer with a 3-pointer to move the lead to six.

Kasperzyk hit his own 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half, but Chavez wasn’t finished, finding space on the left side for a 22-footer that put Garden City ahead, 69-63, with 1:16 to play.

“He’s shooting better than 50 percent on 3’s and we talked about that,” Baumann said of Chavez. “We know he’s the best shooter and we lose track of him on the court and he made big shots for them.”

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 23, 2019 12:07 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: SW at 7mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 40°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 72°/Low 44°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]