  • June 7, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers eager to begin summer workouts

Posted: Sunday, June 7, 2020 7:54 pm

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers eager to begin summer workouts By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

It’ll feel different. There will be numerous rules and regulations to keep the players safe, but Permian head football coach Jeff Ellison will be happy to see everyone back.

The Panthers, like most other teams in the state, will return to campus to begin the summer strength and conditioning programs on Monday.

“We’re really excited about getting everybody back here,” Ellison said. “What we have to do is make sure that we’re keeping everybody safe. That’s the main focus. We’re really excited to get our guys and our coaches back around each other.”

The UIL set June 8 as the start date for workouts as the state continues to reopen from COVID-19.

Since the school facilities closed after spring break, the players and coaches have managed to stay in touch through virtual settings.

“We’ve been in contact with them since we’ve been out of school and we’ve met with them over

Zoom,” Ellison said. “We’ve given them home workouts that they can do with or without weights. We’ve been in constant contact with them, weekly and daily. We’ve been talking to them, but now it’ll be good to be around them.”

But there are plenty of guidelines for the safety of the players and coaches.

The ECISD Athletic Department guidelines have limited groups to 10 indoors and 15 outdoors with one or two coaches and state that hand sanitizer must be readily available.

Players and coaches must also bring their own water bottles and towels.

“There are some new regulations that we need to do in order to keep everyone safe,” Ellison said. “We’ll just have to get into a different routine than what we’re accustomed to but that won’t be a problem for us. We’re used to adjusting on the fly.”

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Sunday, June 7, 2020 7:54 pm.

