GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: Garcia adjusts to starting role

Bayleah Garcia knew she was going to have to take on more responsibility on the Odessa High girls soccer team this season. The junior goalkeeper knew that she was going to be the starter at the varsity level this year after backing up Catalina Ulate last season.

Early on, she’s felt comfortable in her new role this year even if having to make a few adjustments. Garcia admits that she’s usually quiet and reserved but is working on being more vocal on the pitch.

“I’ve stepped out of my shell a little bit,” Garcia said. “It’s not something that I’m used to, but I’ve gotten used to it and it’s not something that’s been easy for me.

But I’ve grown a connection with the girls so it comes easy sometimes. But it’s been a working effort.”

That work in progress has been on display over the last couple of weeks. There were promising signs two weeks ago, when she recorded two clean sheets in the Lady Bronchos’ 3-0 victories over Lubbock High and Pampa, respectively.

There have been other challenges she’s had to face as well with one of the latest ones coming in the 2-2 draw against San Angelo Central Friday at Ratliff Stadium.

“It’s been a little bit rocky at times but I know that we’re getting better,” Garcia said. “I’ve had to direct and lead my team. I’ve had to learn how to be loud and make my presence known all throughout the stadium. It’s a lot to do.”

Learning to work under pressure has been another modification that Garcia is getting used to but it’s not something she’s completely unfamiliar with. She credits getting playing time and varsity experience from last season and learning from Ulate, which has paid dividends for Garcia this season.

“You can’t (just) throw someone into that role, especially the role that we’re asking Bayleah to serve,” Odessa High coach Cecilia Kellar said. “She learned a lot and was able to gain a lot of experience from last year. Being in certain situations last year helped her to understand what to do in a full-time role and that allowed her to be more successful.”

“I learned to have a very known presence from (Ulate),” Garcia said. “I’ve learned to be known by everyone to be a good person to be around. I’ve learned how to be tough and have a good time at the same time.”

Playing as the only goalkeeper at the varsity level this year, Kellar has praised Garcia’s effort on the pitch and her preparation for this season.

“She did a great job throughout the offseason of creating her mindset and getting ready for the responsibility that she has to do,” Kellar said. “I’m very proud of her eagerness to learn and correct things.”

Her teammates have also gotten more comfortable with working with her, especially the defenders. Getting used to a new starting goalkeeper can present its challenges but the Lady Bronchos have handled it well and are focusing on building chemistry with each other.

“I feel like we’ve all gotten more comfortable with each other and have been able to switch the ball around on the back line,” Odessa High's Dalila Olivas said. “But I feel like we need to use Bayleah more and communicate more.”

As the season progresses, Kellar is eager to see what more lies from her starting goalkeeper.

“She can be more confident in herself,” Kellar said. “There are times where she questions herself but she’s a talented goalkeeper so seeing her be more vocal and take on a bigger leadership role is something we’ll look to see from her.”