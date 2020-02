BOYS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: EP Coronado wins Tall City title; Andrews, Monahans, Permian finish in top six

Better conditions and a different course led to better scores during the final round of the Tall City Invitational Saturday at Hogan Park Golf Course.

In the end, first-day leader El Paso Coronado (317-308—625) held off improved rounds from Midland Lee (323-304—627) and Andrews Black (327-306—633) to take the team title.

Coronado’s Jackson Norwich (72-74—146) took home the individual title, edging out Monahans’ Bond Heflin (75-72—147) and Midland Christian’s Richman Houston (73-74—147) by a single shot.

Midland Trinity’s Davis Seybert shot a 2-under 70 for the low round of the day and finished fourth overall.

Permian Black (341-331—672) finished sixth in the team standings with Zach Robinson (79-79—158) leading the way for the Panthers.

Nate Marquez (95-96—191) finished as the low golfer for Odessa High.