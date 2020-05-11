  • May 11, 2020

LOOKING BACK: May 12 memories - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

LOOKING BACK: May 12 memories

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, May 11, 2020 6:17 pm

LOOKING BACK: May 12 memories OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1975: On this date, the Pecos baseball team was preparing for bi-district action while the rest of the teams in District 2-3A baseball teams closed out their season. Pecos was aiming for its third consecutive berth in the state tournament. … Other teams that were playing included Kermit facing Andrews, while Fort Stockton was taking on Monahans and Ector High was battling Seminole.

>> 1986: The Midland Angels defeated Tulsa in a doubleheader, winning 7-3 in the first game before taking the nightcap 4-3, in Texas League action. James Randall, finished with six RBIs in the doubleheader, with two home runs and a two-run double. … Odessa College took first place in the 800-meter relay and 200-meter dash at the S&W Modesto Invitational in California. The 800 relay team of Harold Madox, Earl Diamond, Ray Carter and Calvin Long crossed the finish line at one minute, 22.9 seconds. Long grabbed his second gold medal when he took first in the 200 at 20.81.

>> 1998: The Monahans golf team, seeded first following its victory at the Region I-3A Championships, found itself out of the lead in the team race by 29 strokes behind Lake Travis at the state championship meet in Austin. Monahans ended the first day in sixth place. … The Andrews golf team posted a 304 in the opening round of the Class 4A state meet in Austin, sitting in sixth place at the end of the day.

>> 2011: Area athletes and teams were getting ready to compete in Austin at the track and field and golf state tournaments. … Odessa High senior Deja McKnight qualified for state in the shot put after finishing third in the regional meet. … Permian golfer Micah Rodgers began the first day of the UIL State Championships at tournament at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin. … Andrews’ Jeff Joyce and his teammates kicked off the first day of the tournament at Austin’s Roy Kizer Golf Course.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Monday, May 11, 2020 6:17 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
78°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: SSE at 18mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 60°
Thunderstorms early. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 66°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 64°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]