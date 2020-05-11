LOOKING BACK: May 12 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1975: On this date, the Pecos baseball team was preparing for bi-district action while the rest of the teams in District 2-3A baseball teams closed out their season. Pecos was aiming for its third consecutive berth in the state tournament. … Other teams that were playing included Kermit facing Andrews, while Fort Stockton was taking on Monahans and Ector High was battling Seminole.

>> 1986: The Midland Angels defeated Tulsa in a doubleheader, winning 7-3 in the first game before taking the nightcap 4-3, in Texas League action. James Randall, finished with six RBIs in the doubleheader, with two home runs and a two-run double. … Odessa College took first place in the 800-meter relay and 200-meter dash at the S&W Modesto Invitational in California. The 800 relay team of Harold Madox, Earl Diamond, Ray Carter and Calvin Long crossed the finish line at one minute, 22.9 seconds. Long grabbed his second gold medal when he took first in the 200 at 20.81.

>> 1998: The Monahans golf team, seeded first following its victory at the Region I-3A Championships, found itself out of the lead in the team race by 29 strokes behind Lake Travis at the state championship meet in Austin. Monahans ended the first day in sixth place. … The Andrews golf team posted a 304 in the opening round of the Class 4A state meet in Austin, sitting in sixth place at the end of the day.

>> 2011: Area athletes and teams were getting ready to compete in Austin at the track and field and golf state tournaments. … Odessa High senior Deja McKnight qualified for state in the shot put after finishing third in the regional meet. … Permian golfer Micah Rodgers began the first day of the UIL State Championships at tournament at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin. … Andrews’ Jeff Joyce and his teammates kicked off the first day of the tournament at Austin’s Roy Kizer Golf Course.