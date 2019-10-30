HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rankin at Marfa

Rankin Red Devils at Marfa Shorthorns
>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Martin Field, Marfa.
>> Records: Rankin 7-1 overall, 1-0 District 1-7A Division I; Marfa 2-6, 0-1.
>> Last Week: Rankin def. Fort Davis, 62-14; Marfa lost to Balmorhea, 84-6.
>> Broadcast: None.
>> Last Season: Rankin 70, Marfa 0.
>> Notes: The Red Devils are ranked fifth in the sixmanfootball.com Division I poll. … Rankin needs to concentrate on the Shorthorns and not look ahead to next week’s meeting with top-ranked Balmorhea. … The Shorthorns still have a chance at a playoff spot with an upset victory of the Red Devils.
