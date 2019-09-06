COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB defeats Colorado Christian

The UTPB men’s soccer team began the season on the right note, beating Colorado Christian 2-1 on Thursday night at Falcon Field.

UTPB (1-0) had 22 shots total with eight of them on target while Colorado Christian (0-1) had seven shots total with four of them on target.

Both teams were tied up at the half at 0-0 but Zach Mercier broke the deadlock in the second half, giving Colorado Christian a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute. UTPB responded with a goal by Kasper Wallstroem to make it 1-1.

UTPB’s John Karlsen made it 2-1 with his 85th minute goal.