  • October 30, 2019

COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College closes fall slate with NJCAA National Preview - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College closes fall slate with NJCAA National Preview

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 7:00 pm

COLLEGE GOLF: Odessa College closes fall slate with NJCAA National Preview By Tony Venegas tvenegas@oaoa.com, 432-333-7649 Odessa American

The Odessa College golf team has gotten off to a solid start during the early stretch of the season.

The Wranglers, however, want to end the fall season on a winning note and get that chance starting today with the opening round of the NJCAA National Preview at Odessa Country Club. For freshman Jose Dibildox, expectations are high that they can put things together over the next two days.

“I think we have a really good team this year and we stand a great chance,” Dibildox said. “We have a lot of great players this year such as Frederik (Topgaard), Marcus (Wochner) and they have all played well.”

The freshman from Saltillo, Mexico, has made a smooth transition into collegiate golf, earning two top-10 finishes and earning a WJCAC golfer of the week award back in September. His best finish was a tie for third place at the High Country Shootout in Ruidoso, N.M.

Like his teammate, Topgaard is also heading into this week’s tournament with a lot of confidence. He finished tied for third in the season’s first tournament in Andrews on Sept. 7-8 and has another Top 10 finish as well.

The sophomore from Denmark also finished tied for 11th at the RJGA South Central Fall Preview back on Oct. 1 in Albuquerque and helped lead the Wranglers to a second-place finish competing with several NCAA Division II schools.

“I’ve been playing really well from tee to green so far this season,” Topgaard said. “It’s been the best part of my game this season.”

That strong play has been encouraging for head coach Paul Chavez, who is looking forward to seeing where the Wranglers stack up among the top junior college programs in the country.

“Both of them (Dibildox and Topgaard) definitely have enormous talent and a good feel for the game,” Chavez said. “We’re really excited to have them on board and playing well and just look forward to having a great event.”

Another advantage that could help the Wranglers is the familiarity with the course. The field will tee off on the Links Course starting at noon with the forecast calling for cold and windy conditions.

“The biggest key to playing well is to be able to control your trajectory,” Topgaard said. “You have to be able to hit a lot of different shots against the wind and into the wind.”

The tournament was originally schedule to be a 54-hole tournament. Those plans, however, have changed due to the freezing temperatures and will be a 36-hole competition.

The conditions don’t matter as much for players like Dibildox. His goal is to go out and take care of what he can control.

“We just have to stay warm,” Dibildox said. “I mean, I'm not used to playing in this kind of weather, but we just have to play it as it lies and I think we’ll be ready for that.”

This won’t be the first NJCAA tournament held in Odessa this season. The Division I National Championships will be held at the same course in May and Chavez wants to see his team improve towards that goal of winning the program’s 10th national title.

“Being familiar with the golf course is definitely going to have our guys a little more comfortable and relaxed,” Chavez said. “At the same time, we have to go out there and execute and play well.

“Hopefully, we can use this as a springboard towards a great spring and ultimately a national championship.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas

Posted in , , , on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 7:00 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
35°
Humidity: 66%
Winds: N at 9mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 42°/Low 22°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s.

thursday

weather
High 56°/Low 35°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

friday

weather
High 71°/Low 34°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]