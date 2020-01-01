LOCAL SPORTS: Banner Year in 2019 for Permian Basin Sports

2019 proved to be a year of success for Permian Basin teams and individual athletes in their respective sports.

From breaking state records to reaching milestones not achieved in many years, the close of the decade saw plenty of great moments in local sports that provided plenty of drama and excitement in the area.

With the start of 2020 now here, here’s a look back at some of the highlights from the previous year:

UTPB Football Takes Step Forward

For the UTPB football team, 2019 was a step in the right direction as the Falcons posted four wins, the most in a single season in the program’s brief four-year history.

Two of those four wins came in Lone Star Conference play with victories over Eastern New Mexico and capped off the season with a 70-14 blowout over Texas A&M-Kingsville in the regular season finale.

Led by head coach Justin Carrigan, the program had only put up two-win seasons in each of its first three seasons. 2019 proved to be different as the Falcons took steps forward with their first senior classes. The season also included plenty of highlights from four-year defensive standout Chris Hoad.

The senior linebacker capped off his stellar UTPB career by earning Associated Press First Team All-American status after finishing with 157 tackles to lead Division II and ended his Falcons career with 526 total tackles.

His signature play went viral after defensive lineman John O’Kelley handed the ball off to Hoad to score a touchdown in his final career game.

Hoad was also the first Falcon to earn All-American honors and was nominated for the Harlon Hill Trophy for the most valuable player in Division II. —Michael Bauer

Area Football Success

2019 turned into a banner year for both the Greenwood and Rankin football programs.

The Rangers and Red Devils both made runs to the state semifinals in Class 4A and 1A, respectively, and represented the Permian Basin over the course of the regular season.

For Greenwood, junior running back Trey Cross proved to be the star of the offense and was recently named the Player of the Year on the 2019 All-Permian Basin Team. Head coach Rusty Purser made an impressive statement in his first season leading the Rangers.

Rankin head coach Garret Avalos made the most of his second season with the Red Devils, finishing with a 12-2 mark that included wins over Balmorhea, Garden City, Sterling City and Borden County.

Andrews also made a strong run to the third round of the state playoffs with quarterback Brett Leach leading the way.

A number of area teams that also deserve recognition including Pecos, who won its first playoff game since 1975 and Van Horn, who also won a playoff game despite having just 18 players at the start of fall practice. Both teams showed plenty of toughness through adversity and have promising futures ahead of them.

Crane and Alpine both had solid years as well to go with Balmorhea and Grandfalls-Royalty in the six-man ranks. —Tony Venegas

History for Lady Bronchos

The early part of 2019 turned into a banner season for the Odessa High girls basketball program. The Lady Bronchos made the playoffs for the first time in 14 seasons and won their first playoff game in nearly two decades with a win in the bi-district round over El Paso Americas.

Then-head coach Olivia Pyburn built a strong program built on defense and toughness and turned that mix into a historic season and a new banner inside the OHS Fieldhouse.

Skylar Herrera broke the 1,000-point mark over the course of the season as well with a group that achieved a number of milestones.

Pyburn left to take a job at Class 5A Burleson in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex but under new head coach Marcus Chapa, the Lady Bronchos appear to have a good mix of youth and experience that will try to get back to the postseason for the second consecutive year. —Tony Venegas

History For Lady Bronchos, Part II

The 2019 campaign for the Odessa High softball team turned into one of the most successful years in program history.

After clinching the second seed out of District 2-6A, the Lady Bronchos made one of their longest runs in program history to the regional semifinals for the first time since advancing to the state tournament back in 2008.

The run included two game-winning home runs in Games 2 and 3 in a dramatic area round series over a state-ranked Abilene High squad out in Woodrow. The Lady Bronchos showed a lot of determination and toughness throughout the season and head coach Rachel Pena provided plenty of guidance and allowed her players to succeed and put together a special season.

Even though playmakers Skylar Herrera and Kaylean Ayala among others have graduated, recent Howard College signees Abigale Rayos and Christabelle Aguirre will be among the senior leaders to try and get Odessa High back on another deep playoff run in 2020. —Tony Venegas

Lady Wranglers Make History

2019 was a milestone season for the Odessa College volleyball team.

Led by Kristi Gray, the Lady Wranglers reached new heights, posting the best season in school history with a 33-3 record.

Odessa College began the season with wins over Pima Community College and Arizona Western and ran off 18 consecutive wins to start the season.

After falling in five sets to New Mexico Military Institute Sept. 25, the Lady Wranglers recovered and put together another winning streak, this one going for 13 games. Odessa College managed to revenge against New Mexico Military Institute, securing a victory in five sets in Roswell, N.M. as part of that run.

Odessa College clinched a share of the Western Junior College Athletic Conference regular season title before beating NMMI once again in the Region V Tournament title with a sweep to play in the NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kan. for the first time. The Lady Wranglers finished 10th in the tournament and closed out a historic season.

Gray was named the Region V Coach of the Year as well as the NJCAA Southwest District Coach of the Year. Carol Santana, Luisa Silva Dos Santos, Lyric Love and Summer Ah Choy were All-Conference selections. —Michael Bauer

Panthers Roar

For the second season in a row, the Permian Panthers used the District 2-6A championship as a springboard to a berth in the Region I-6A Tournament.

This time around, they upped the level of difficulty.

Junior Nakaveion White, the lone returning starter off the previous season’s regional-tournament team, appeared in just nine regular-season games, including the last three district games. Senior Genuwine Powell, who did not play as a junior, missed 11 games because of injury but returned in time for the district schedule and led the Panthers in scoring and rebounding.

A 56-52 home loss to Amarillo Tascosa on Jan. 25 left Permian in a three-way tie for second place with Midland High and Wolfforth Frenship. Permian won its next five games, clinching the district title with a 65-39 victory at Tascosa on the final night of the season.

The Panthers opened the postseason with a 55-37 victory against El Paso Socorro and held on to beat Arlington Martin 48-45 despite Powell, who had 12 points, and White both fouling out.

In the regional quarterfinals, the Panthers rallied to defeat El Paso Americas 39-33 before falling to second-ranked Denton Guyer in the regional semifinals again. —Sam Waller

Staying Alive

The Odessa High Bronchos spent so much of April one loss away from elimination from playoff contention that the postseason itself was almost without pressure by comparison.

On April 5, the Bronchos had lost four of five games to fall to sixth in the District 2-6A standings. They ended up being one of the last 16 teams still going in the playoffs.

Sweeps of Permian and Midland Lee got Odessa High turned around enough to qualify for the playoffs as a No. 4 seed. The Bronchos started the run with a sweep of District 1-6A champion El Paso Socorro in the bi-district round.

The next two rounds saw Odessa High overcome losses in series openers to advance behind complete games from Bobby Salinas and Nick Arenivas. In the area around against San Angelo Central, the Bronchos won Game 2 6-5 as Gibrian Pena went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Salinas worked out of bases-loaded jams in the sixth and seventh innings. In Game 3, Arenivas pitched a five-hit shutout as Odessa High won 4-0.

The Bronchos followed a similar script against El Paso Montwood in the regional quarterfinals. Odessa High bowed out of the postseason with a 6-0 loss to eventual state champion Southlake Carroll in a one-game playoff at Globe Life Park. The team, however, showed that it had what it took to go up against some of the best teams in the state. —Sam Waller

Driving to Success

The Andrews and Monahans golf teams continued their strong runs of success in 2019. The Lady Mustangs set a new state record with nine straight titles in a row, breaking the previous record set by Booker in Class 1A (now 2A) from 1986 to 1993. The Monahans girls also returned to the state tournament for the first time since 2014 and finished sixth at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle.

On the boys side, Monahans successfully defended its title from a year ago in a close battle with Argyle and Region I rival Andrews. The Mustangs finished in fourth on the boys side. Seminole freshman Cason Johnson also earned a spot in the Class 4A state tournament as an individual.

Former Permian golfer Jaden Chavez closed his high school career in style by advancing to the Class 6A state tournament. It took some extra effort to get there in the regional tournament but Chavez earned a spot thanks to a flop shot over the trees on the second playoff hole to earn a spot in Georgetown.

In Class 2A, then-junior Annika Corralez earned her way to the state tournament for the first time as an individual with two solid rounds at the regional tournament at Ratliff Ranch Golf Links. —Tony Venegas

Panthers bounce back

Despite facing a major rebuilding task in coach Jeff Ellison’s second season in charge, the Permian Panthers managed to wind up 2019 in the same situation that they finished 2018 in — earning a share of the District 2-6A championship and reaching the area round of the Class 6A Division I playoff bracket.

The Panthers lost a staggering 17 starters, many of them three-year varsity players, from the 2018 team to graduation. They essentially lost an 18th with the move of Easton Hernandez from outside linebacker to quarterback, then lost Hernandez to injury in the season opener at DeSoto.

Permian started the season 0-3 before reeling off five victories in a row. That included a 3-0 start in district play as Hernandez returned to action. The Panthers capped the regular season with a dramatic 42-39 victory against Midland Lee to split the 2-6A title.

Permian avenged an early-season loss to El Paso Franklin with a 48-13 victory in the bi-district playoff, making a 63-point swing from the first meeting. The season ended for the Panthers the following week with an area round loss to Arlington Martin. —Sam Waller

Banner Year for Wink

The Wink Wildcats had plenty to celebrate over the course of the calendar year.

Among the highlights of the year was the trio of Jonnah Smith (singles), Sabrina Mercier and TyAnn Slaughter (doubles) all advancing to the state tournament. Fittingly, the girls all won their matches at nearly the same time and made the feat extra special.

The Lady Cats also had plenty of success in the fall with the girls cross country team making the state meet and the volleyball team returning to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. Smith was an integral part of all three of those teams as well as several other girls who helped the Lady Cats put together one of the best athletic years the school has seen.

The football team also put together one of its best seasons since 1995. The Wildcats closed out the year by winning a district title out of District 2-2Aand were still practicing in December after advancing to the regional finals. Wink showed that it had what it took to compete with the very best in the state and head coach Brian Gibson will look to build on that success in the new year. —Tony Venegas

Running to Victory

The Permian Basin was well represented at state meets in the spring and fall, earning a significant haul of hardware in each.

At the state track and field meet in May, 12 area schools combined to qualify 19 individuals and two relay teams. The contingent combined for six gold medals, two silver and six bronze, while six other entries scored points with a top-six finish at Austin’s Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Midland Lee thrower Paige Low led the way by winning both the Class 6A girls shot put (45 feet, 11.5 inches) and discus (158-3). The Class 4A boys discus was dominated by the Andrews duo of Jacob Mechler and Paxton Hair. Mechler won with a throw of 185-1 with Hair second at 175-8.

Wheelchair athlete Hope Santiago of Monahans picked up a complete set of medals, taking gold in the 100-meter dash (20.71 seconds), silver in the shot put (15-0.25) and bronze in the 400 (1:21.04).

Pole vaulter Calen Fouts of Rankin successfully defended his Class 1A boys title, clearing 14-9. Fouts set the Class 1A record of 15-3 in 2018.

The Buena Vista boys 1,600 relay of Bryam Caballero, Luis Rodriguez, Valentino Martinez and Candelario Gardea won in 3:27.44. Caballero also finished fourth in the 800.

Other bronze medals were earned by Iraan’s Colbi Maurer (Class 2A girls pole vault), Wink’s Wade Halterman (Class 2A boys 110 hurdles), Monahans’ Macy Watts (Class 4A girls pole vault), Greenwood’s Trey Cross (Class 4A boys long jump) and Fort Stockton’s Pedro Vasquez (Class 4A boys 400).

At November’s state cross country meet, the Buena Vista girls and Crane boys each had second-place team finishes. A total of 36 runners, including four team entries, qualified for the meet at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park.

In Class 1A, Ireland Sanchez finished 13th to lead Buena Vista, which totaled 111 points. In Class 3A, Crane scored 112 points with three runners placing in the top 20. Jorhan Velasco was 15th to lead the team with Armando Hernandez 17th and Elijah Perez 19th.

In Class 2A, the Wink girls finished fourth, led by Johnna Smith in 17th place, while the Andrews boys were sixth in Class 4A. Jasson Marquez was 24th to lead the Mustangs.

Marfa’s Ummi Chanez placed 18th in the Class 1A girls race and Rankin’s Carlos Cura was 21st in the 1A boys race. Permian’s Joshua Garcia was 33rd in the Class 6A boys race. —SAM WALLER

Wranglers return to nationals

Both the Odessa College men’s and women’s basketball teams found themselves back in the national tournament once again.

The Wranglers finished 28-7 overall and took home the Western Junior College Athletic Conference crown after compiling a 14-2 record in conference play under head coach Kris Baumann in his first season.

Despite falling short in the Region V championship to South Plains College, the Wranglers made it to Hutchinson, Kansas with an at-large bid and defeated Pearl River Community College before losing to Vincennes University, 72-60 in the second round.

The women’s team, led by Ara Baten, went 24-8 overall (10-4). After getting wins over Collin County Community College and South Plains College, the Lady Wranglers went on to win the Region V tournament championship with a 69-65 win over New Mexico Junior College and clinched a spot in the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in Lubbock.

The Lady Wranglers advanced to the second round, beating Tyler Junior College 69-54 before falling to Hutchinson Community College, 66-50.

—Michael Bauer

Soccer Standouts

The Odessa High boys soccer team had one of its best runs by finishing undefeated in District 2-6A play and won its first outright district title for the first time in 14 seasons. Head coach Eliseo Ortiz led a very talented group that is expected to compete for another district title in 2020.

Not to be outdone, the Lady Bronchos and Permian Lady Panthers also made return trips to the postseason and each won their respective bi-district playoff games. Like their counterparts on the west side, the ladies are hoping to build on that success for another strong season in 2020. —Tony Venegas

Sockers Success

Despite not getting as far in the playoffs as they would’ve hoped, Sockers FC still had a season to remember in 2019.

The team’s season included winning the Lone Star Conference regular season title, going 9-1-2 in the regular season and earning the number one seed in the conference tournament.

Sockers FC defeated Dallas City FC 9-1 in the conference tournament semifinal. The season came to an end a few days later with a 2-1 loss to Fort Worth in the conference tournament championship. —Michael Bauer

