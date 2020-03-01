COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Odessa College falls to Western Texas College in play-in game

The Odessa College men’s basketball team entered Saturday’s WJCAC play-in game against Western Texas College looking to keep its season going.

The Wranglers were unable to get that done, however, falling 72-69 to the Westerners at Howard College’s Dorothy Garrett Coliseum for the third time this season.

With the victory, Western Texas College (21-10 overall) advances to play New Mexico Military Institute at 7 p.m. CST Monday in Hobbs, N.M. The winner of that game takes the No. 4 seed for the Region V Tournament. Odessa College finishes the year at 14-16.

“This is the most disappointing season I’ve had in 20 years as a coach,” Odessa College head coach Kris Baumann said. “I take the responsibility as the head coach of the program. We had a great opportunity today but we just didn’t end the season very well.”

Tauriawn Knight Joe Kasperzyk was one of four Wranglers in double figures scoring, leading with a team-high 18 points. Joe Kasperzyk and David Ward each had 14 points for Odessa College, while Tavon Jones had 10.

C.J. Smith led the Westerners with a game-high 20 points, followed by 15 from Tafari Simms and 11 each by Darius Mickens and Ben Smith.

Kasperzyk and Knight provided the early spark for Odessa College with the sophomore guards combining for the first 17 Wrangler points to build a 17-7 lead.

But after struggling to shoot the ball early, Western Texas started to find its rhythm and a 10-0 run evened things up with nine minutes remaining in the first half.

Odessa College regained the lead and eventually built a 25-20 lead after consecutive baskets from Ward.

The Westerners had another answer, however, and closed the half on an 8-1 run to take a 28-26 halftime lead.

“I thought we started making some shots and got a little more used to their (Odessa College’s) length,” Western Texas head coach Kyle Cooper said. “I thought our kids played hard and I’m extremely proud of them.”

The Westerners carried that momentum out of the locker room, taking their largest lead of the game at 41-33 with 16 minutes left.

Odessa College only made one field goal during that early stretch, but got back within three thanks to a 3-pointer from Knight and a Jones layup.

As close as the Wranglers got, however, they were unable to get over the hump.

The Wranglers found themselves trailing by seven points at 58-51 with eight minutes left in the game, but chipped away and tied the game at 63-63 with another Jones layup with 3:30 to go.

The teams were tied at 65-65 after Western Texas made a pair of free throws and Alphousseyni Diedhiou answered with a layup for Odessa College.

The Westerners took the lead with 2:06 to go on a Simms dunk and the Wranglers had a chance to tie the game or take the lead within the last 30 seconds at 69-67.

They were unable to convert those chances as C.J. Smith made three of four free throws in the last minute to seal the victory.

“I thought we had a good game plan and got off to a good start,” Baumann said. “The same things that plagued us all year with turnovers and rebounding got to us again. Give credit to Western Texas because they made some big plays when they needed to and we didn’t.”