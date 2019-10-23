NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open series with Brahmas

The Odessa Jackalopes return to the ice today as to start a three-game series against the Lone Star Brahmas at 7:15 tonight at the Ector County Coliseum in North American Hockey League play.
Odessa (5-5-1-1 overall) is coming off a split against the New Mexico Ice Wolves last weekend and look to bounce back after falling 4-3 last Saturday.
Lone Star (9-3-0-1) sits in second place in the NAHL South Division behind Topeka and is coming off being swept by Amarillo last weekend at home.
