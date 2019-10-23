  • October 23, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open series with Brahmas

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 8:06 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open series with Brahmas OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa Jackalopes return to the ice today as to start a three-game series against the Lone Star Brahmas at 7:15 tonight at the Ector County Coliseum in North American Hockey League play.

Odessa (5-5-1-1 overall) is coming off a split against the New Mexico Ice Wolves last weekend and look to bounce back after falling 4-3 last Saturday.

Lone Star (9-3-0-1) sits in second place in the NAHL South Division behind Topeka and is coming off being swept by Amarillo last weekend at home.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

