  • October 14, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers rise to No. 10 in NJCAA rankings

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers rise to No. 10 in NJCAA rankings

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 6:43 pm

OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703

The Odessa College volleyball team moved up to No. 10 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association volleyball poll released on Monday.

The Lady Wranglers are up four spots from last week’s poll after winning three matches last week. Odessa College (24-1 overall, 6-1 WJCAC) defeated Cisco College in nonconference action followed by victories over New Mexico Junior College and Frank Phillips College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play.

Odessa College only has one match this week but it’s a pivotal one. The Lady Wranglers face New Mexico Military Institute at 3 p.m. Saturday in Roswell, N.M. NMMI is ranked No. 6 in the poll and is the only team to beat the Lady Wranglers this season.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

