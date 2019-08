HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: Odessa High has a pair of close calls in Basin Brawl

The Odessa High tennis team was on the losing end of a pair of close losses, falling to Midland Lee 11-8 and El Paso Eastwood 10-9 Saturday of the Basin Brawl at the Bob Clark Tennis Center at Odessa High School.

The Bronchos were able to split the 12 singles matches with the Rebels in the morning. Midland Lee, however, made up the difference in doubles play; winning five of the seven matches including all three boys doubles matches.

In the afternoon, El Paso Eastwood won all three girls doubles matches and Odessa High took the boys doubles and mixed doubles matches.

But even after waiting out a lightning delay late in the day, the Troopers won the final match of the day to win the consolation championship.