  • November 16, 2019

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open series with win - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open series with win

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:07 am

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open series with win OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa Jackalopes began their weekend series against Corpus Christi on a strong note, winning 6-1 Friday at the Ector County Coliseum in North American Hockey League play.

Playing for the first time in two weeks, the Jackalopes (7-9-1-1) got off to a quick start, taking a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period before Corpus Christi (9-9-2-3) got on the board with a second period goal.

The Jackalopes scored three unanswered goals in the third period to secure the win. Odessa had 30 total shots while the IceRays had 26.

Both teams will be back on home ice at 7:15 Saturday for the second game of the series.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 16, 2019 12:07 am. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: S at 8mph
Feels Like: 39°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 38°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 67°/Low 42°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 64°/Low 40°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]