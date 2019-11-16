NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes open series with win

The Odessa Jackalopes began their weekend series against Corpus Christi on a strong note, winning 6-1 Friday at the Ector County Coliseum in North American Hockey League play.

Playing for the first time in two weeks, the Jackalopes (7-9-1-1) got off to a quick start, taking a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period before Corpus Christi (9-9-2-3) got on the board with a second period goal.

The Jackalopes scored three unanswered goals in the third period to secure the win. Odessa had 30 total shots while the IceRays had 26.

Both teams will be back on home ice at 7:15 Saturday for the second game of the series.