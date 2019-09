HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Andrews sweeps Brownfield

ANDREWS The Lady Mustangs posted a sweep against Brownfield in Tuesday’s game.

Andrews would take the first set 25-15 before winning the second 25-16 and finish the night with a 25-23 win in the third set.

Jazz Johnson led the Lady Mustangs with seven kills, while Miranda Trevino had 16 assists, 10 digs and three blocks. Hanna Wells had six digs. Hannah Renteria finished the day with four kills, 10 digs and one block.