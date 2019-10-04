COLLEGE SOCCER: Oklahoma Christian surges past UTPB

The UTPB men’s soccer team entered its match against Oklahoma Christian looking to snap a three-game losing streak. For the Falcons, however, not a lot went right.

UTPB gave up two goals midway through the first half and chased from behind and the Falcons fell 5-0 to the Eagles in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at Falcon Field.

“You never want to use excuses and I’m not going to start here but we’ve never had same the starting lineup all year due to injury,” UTPB head coach Dennis Peterson said. “You still have to play the game and be the next man up and right now, we’re just struggling to find the right combination with what we have.”

The shuffled lineup by UTPB (2-6, 0-2 conference) was tested early on as the Falcons were forced to play defensively thanks to strong offensive pressure from Oklahoma Christian. Both teams settled in, however, and each side was unable to convert shots from distance early on.

The first breakthrough for the Eagles (4-3, 1-1) came in the 23rd minute when midfielder Bjarne Deraeve connected on a shot from outside the penalty box to put Oklahoma Christian on the board.

Maxime Trabichet made it 2-0 in favor of the visitors six minutes later after taking advantage of a UTPB turnover in the midfield when his cross found Diego Vazquez, finishing off the chance.

“I was just happy with the energy that we came out with tonight,” Oklahoma Christian head coach Dave Scott said. “One of our big points of emphasis was pressing and putting a lot of energy on the ball.

“We also wanted to be patient with our chances and I think we did a pretty good job of that.”

Despite the rough stretch, UTPB regrouped at halftime and used a burst of energy to get two good looks within the first five minutes.

The first chance came on and Ollie Grundy shot was saved by Anthony Trabichet. Seconds later, John Karlsen took his own long range chance that missed high. The Falcons struggled to get any more good looks after that.

Oklahoma Christian took advantage of a scramble later in the second half and got its third goal, this one coming from Carlos Trapero after a Vinicius Alves shot on goal was deflected.

UTPB ended up playing the rest of the match shorthanded.

Salvador Vargas Ramos picked up his second yellow card of the match, for unsportsmanlike conduct, sending him off with a red card.

The Eagles capped off their strong night with goals in the 80th and 81st minute from Alves and Trabichet. Deraeve was credited with the assist on the final goal of the match.

“I think we struggled with breaking the pressure tonight,” Peterson said. “I thought we did a better job in the second half but they were two goals up by then and they weren’t going to put themselves out of position.”

