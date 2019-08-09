HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High sweeps opening matches at Monahans Tournament

The Odessa High volleyball team got its 2019 season off to a strong start by sweeping all three pool-play matches at the Monahans Tournament Friday at the Monahans High School Gym.

The Lady Bronchos defeated Midland Christian (25-14, 25-15), Pecos (25-21, 25-23) and Loop (25-13, 25-23) to finish on top of Pool 3 and advance to the championship bracket Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.

Brianna McClure accumulated 21 kills and 33 assists on the day to lead Odessa High. Kaia Minjarez finished the day with 28 assists.

The Permian Lady Panthers also played three matches Friday afternoon and the final match was not completed at press time.