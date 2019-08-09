  • August 9, 2019

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High sweeps opening matches at Monahans Tournament - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High sweeps opening matches at Monahans Tournament

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Scoreboard

Odessa High def. Midland Christian

25-14, 25-15

 At Monahans High School Gym

 

Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 8, Alexis Luna 7, Desirae Hernandez 3, Yamilie Tercero 3, Kheeauna Lide 2, Bryanna Ordaz 1. Midland Chrsitan: n/a.

Blocks — Odessa High: n/a. Midland Christian: n/a.

Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 10, Kala Minjarez 7, Elena Brito 1.

Digs — Odessa High: Gabriel Jaquez 10, Elena Brito 4, Bianca Solorzano 4, Brianna McClure 2, Desirae Hernandez 1.

Aces — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 1, Desirae Hernandez 1.

Records

Odessa High 1-0;

 

Odessa High def. Pecos

25-21, 25-23

 

Kills — Odessa High: Alexis Luna 10, Brianna McClure 6, Gabriel Jaquez 2, Desirae Hernandez 2, Kheeauna Lide 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: Kheeanua Lide 0.5, Alexis Luna 0.5.

Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 11, Kala Minjarez 10.

Digs — Odessa High: Gabriel Jaquez 13, Elena Brito 6, Bianca Solorzano 6, Brianna McClure 4, Kala Minjarez 2, Yamillie Tercero 1, Alexis Luna 1, Bryanna Ordaz 1.

Aces — Desirae Hernandez 3, Gabriel Jaquez 2.

Records

Odessa High 2-0.

 

Odessa High def. Loop

25-13, 25-23

 

Kills — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 7, Desirae Hernandez 4, Julisha Terry 3, Kheeauna Lide 3, Yamillie Tercero 2, Gabriel Jaquez 1, Bryanna Ordaz 1.

Blocks — Odessa High: n/a.

Assists — Odessa High: Brianna McClure 12, Kaia Minjarez 11, Elena Brito 1, Desirae Hernandez 1.

Digs — Odessa High: Gabriel Jaquez 15, Desirae Hernandez 5, Elena Brito 4, Bianca Solorzano 4, Bryanna Ordaz 1.

Aces — Odessa High: Kaia Minjarez 4, Desirae Hernandez 2, Elena Brito 2, Brianna McClure 1.

Records

Odessa High 3-0.

Posted: Friday, August 9, 2019 7:10 pm

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Odessa High sweeps opening matches at Monahans Tournament OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MONAHANS The Odessa High volleyball team got its 2019 season off to a strong start by sweeping all three pool-play matches at the Monahans Tournament Friday at the Monahans High School Gym.

The Lady Bronchos defeated Midland Christian (25-14, 25-15), Pecos (25-21, 25-23) and Loop (25-13, 25-23) to finish on top of Pool 3 and advance to the championship bracket Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.

Brianna McClure accumulated 21 kills and 33 assists on the day to lead Odessa High. Kaia Minjarez finished the day with 28 assists.

The Permian Lady Panthers also played three matches Friday afternoon and the final match was not completed at press time.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , on Friday, August 9, 2019 7:10 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
93°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 14mph
Feels Like: 95°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

saturday

weather
High 102°/Low 77°
Plenty of sun. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.

sunday

weather
High 102°/Low 77°
Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]