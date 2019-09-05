HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Odessa High's Dre Cobb looks to step up

Things have changed quite a bit in just the past year for Dre Cobb.

Last season, the receiver worked his way onto the varsity and was able to watch and learn from Tyrone Caufield and Julian Galindo.

With both gone via graduation, Cobb steps in as the most experienced receiver on this year’s Odessa High team.

It’s a different role for Cobb, but one he feels prepared for.

“I didn’t have much experience heading into last year,” Cobb said. “The guys ahead of me really pushed me to be a better player because they knew I was coming back this year. They really helped me mentally.”

Cobb was able to learn by example after being moved up from the junior varsity early last season. He saw his first varsity action Sept. 29 at Harlingen South, catching two passes for 34 yards.

He caught two passes for 16 yards Oct. 26 at Wolfforth Frenship to complete his total for 2018.

The Bronchos have only played one game in 2019 and Cobb already understands that he’ll play a significant role on the offensive side of the ball.

“I had to work on my routes, blocking and being more of a leader,” Cobb said. “That’s what the guys ahead of me put in my head.

“I have to be stronger and I want to see the younger guys catch the ball more and help the team any way they can.”

It’s an opportunity that head coach Danny Servance sees as well, considering the Bronchos had just three returning starters on offense entering the season.

“It helps tremendously,” Servance said. “With Dre having that varsity experience from last year, we’re going to have to lean on him a lot to try and lead the receiving corps on track just like Julian and Tyrone did last year.

“He’s going to need do the same thing this year with the younger guys.”

Among the new receivers this season are J.C. Ramirez, Ameron Alvarez and Jovanni Flotte.

Flotte ended up catching his first varsity touchdown Friday against Lubbock Monterey and says that he’s learned a lot from Cobb in just a short amount of time.

“He just wants me to try and be more of a leader and just play how you play,” Flotte said.

On the field, Cobb’s role was put on display last week as he finished with eight receptions for 75 yards. Servance says he hopes that’s a sign of things to come.

“He does want to be a good player and I think he got off to a great start Friday night,” he said. “You want to start off well like that and I think he has the opportunity to be something special.”

Now that Cobb has the opportunity to lead the way, Servance is confident that he can continue that kind of production. But what stands out in Servance’s mind is how much Cobb has developed off the field both as a player and a person.

“Dre is a conscientious kid and he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” he said. “I remember when we were trying to bring him up as a sophomore but he didn’t come to strength and conditioning in the summer.

“He’s grown up and matured and I think he’s just reaping the benefits of maturing along with his work ethic and motivation to be a good football player.”

The Bronchos will lean on Cobb and each other as they try to bounce back from a 55-13 defeat at the hands of the Plainsmen.

Next up is Jefferson County out of Fayette, Miss. at 7 tonight at Ratliff Stadium. It is the first meeting between the two teams. The Bronchos believe they can take plenty of lessons from last week into this latest matchup thanks to Cobb and others matching up with the Tigers.

“They’re very athletic,” said Servance of Jefferson County. “Playing Lubbock Monterey gave us an opportunity to get ready for what we’re going to see on Friday night.

“They’re athletic, explosive and can hit you with big plays at anytime and that’s what we’re going to have to minimize.”

>> Follow Tony Venegas on Twitter at @OA_TVenegas