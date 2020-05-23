SCHOLAR ATHLETE SPONSORED BY ODESSA COLLEGE: Noyola maintains high level in academics, athletics

For Monahans’ Taegan Noyola, being able to do multiple sports while maintaining a steady GPA have been one of her crowning achievements from the last four years in high school.

Ranked 13th in the graduating class of 132, Noyola has excelled in the classroom while keeping busy outside the school halls.

“It means a lot to me because it means that I’m able to handle more than just one thing at once,” Noyola said.

Noyola’s athletic bio includes competing at the varsity level in cross country, basketball, track and softball all four years with the Lady Loboes.

In addition, Noyola’s accomplishments on the field and court include earning all-district recognition in all four years in basketball as well as being a captain in 2018 and 2019. She also earned all-district recognition in 2019 in softball.

“My biggest accomplishment has been remaining in the top 10 percent while playing sports and missing a lot of days because of sports,” Noyola said.

This school year has been different from any other due to COVID-19 cancelling the remainder of the spring sports calendar and forcing students and teachers to work virtually.

Working from home helped Noyola organize herself and get into a rhythm before going off to college in the fall.

“At first it was very hard because you had to teach yourself everything and stay on top, but I’ve really grown on making a schedule because I think it’ll really help when I go to college and the classes aren’t going to be back-to-back,” Noyola said.

She plans on going to Midland College to get her pre-bachelors of applied science-health service management.

Noyola hopes to become a pediatrician.

“I’ve always known since I was a little girl that I was going to be a doctor and later on, I realized that I loved helping kids,” Noyola said. “So just one day, I realized that pediatrician is the way I wanted to go. It’s stuck since then.”

After she’s finished at Midland College, Noyola hopes to continue her studies at the University of North Texas.

Helping her to get to where she is now, Noyola said her parents have been her biggest role models.

“They’ve always been there for me,” Noyola said. “Sometimes, I feel like I’m overwhelmed and they’ve always been there to help me relax.

“They’ve really helped me through sports. Whenever I was struggling in any sport, my dad would take me out and help me improve and then with school work, they were always able to help me no matter what.”

As she reflects on her high school years, she knows it wasn’t always easy.

“Sometimes it was hard,” Noyola said. “But knowing that I have friends and family to support me and my teachers being really helpful with me missing days and making sure that I get my work done and to be able to stay on top of things.”