  • October 21, 2019

INDOOR FOOTBALL: Coleman named West Texas head coach

INDOOR FOOTBALL: Coleman named West Texas head coach

Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 10:03 pm

Odessa American

Marcus Coleman has been hired as the head coach of West Texas Indoor Football, according to a post on the team’s social media site Monday.

Coleman, an 11-year veteran of the National Football League with the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, currently is the defensive backs coach at Trinity University in San Antonio.

He was the head coach of the Tucson Sugar Skulls in their inaugural season (2019) in the Indoor Football League, guiding them to the playoffs.

West Texas will begin play in March at the Ector County Coliseum as part of Champion Indoor Football, a seven-team league that recently partnered with the National Arena League for the 2020 campaign.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in on Monday, October 21, 2019 10:03 pm.

