utpb falcon shield logo
- UTPB 7, St. Mary’s 5
-
St. Mary’s...... 000 002 003 — 5 8 2
UTPB.............. 401 200 000 — 7 11 2
Anthony Chavez, Johnny Panatex (6) and Ragan Forrest. Nick Bartley, Braeden Gould (7), Spencer Cofer (9) and Jonathan Bermudez. W — Bartley. L — Chavez. Sv — Cofer. 2B — St. Mary’s: Johnny Hernandez. UTPB: Jonathan Bermudez 2, Garrett Thornton, Michael Clapperton. HR — St. Mary’s: Forrest.
Records — St. Mary’s 5-10 overall. UTPB 5-10.
Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 8:16 pm
COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB holds on for victory over St. Mary's
OA sports
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7703
Odessa American
The UTPB baseball team held on to defeat St. Mary’s 7-5 in a Lone Star Conference series opener Friday at Roden Field.
Jonathan Bermudez led UTPB (5-10 overall, 5-10 conference), finishing 4 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
The Falcons led 7-0 lead after four innings before the Rattlers (5-10) rallied for two runs in the sixth and three in the ninth. St. Mary’s had the tying run on base when the game ended.
The series continues with a doubleheader starting at noon today at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.
Posted in
Sports,
Local,
College,
Utpb
on
Friday, February 28, 2020 8:16 pm.
| Tags:
Utpb,
Falcons,
Baseball,
College Baseball,
St. Mary's,
Lone Star Conference