  • February 28, 2020

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB holds on for victory over St. Mary's - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB holds on for victory over St. Mary's

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
UTPB 7, St. Mary’s 5

St. Mary’s...... 000  002 003   —     5      8     2

UTPB.............. 401  200 000   —     7    11     2

Anthony Chavez, Johnny Panatex (6) and Ragan Forrest. Nick Bartley, Braeden Gould (7), Spencer Cofer (9) and Jonathan Bermudez. W — Bartley. L — Chavez. Sv — Cofer. 2B — St. Mary’s: Johnny Hernandez. UTPB: Jonathan Bermudez 2, Garrett Thornton, Michael Clapperton. HR — St. Mary’s: Forrest.

Records — St. Mary’s 5-10 overall. UTPB 5-10.

Posted: Friday, February 28, 2020 8:16 pm

COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB holds on for victory over St. Mary's OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB baseball team held on to defeat St. Mary’s 7-5 in a Lone Star Conference series opener Friday at Roden Field.

Jonathan Bermudez led UTPB (5-10 overall, 5-10 conference), finishing 4 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

The Falcons led 7-0 lead after four innings before the Rattlers (5-10) rallied for two runs in the sixth and three in the ninth. St. Mary’s had the tying run on base when the game ended.

The series continues with a doubleheader starting at noon today at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, February 28, 2020 8:16 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
54°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: SSW at 6mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 72°/Low 42°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 73°/Low 49°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 78°/Low 55°
Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]