COLLEGE BASEBALL: UTPB holds on for victory over St. Mary's

The UTPB baseball team held on to defeat St. Mary’s 7-5 in a Lone Star Conference series opener Friday at Roden Field.

Jonathan Bermudez led UTPB (5-10 overall, 5-10 conference), finishing 4 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.

The Falcons led 7-0 lead after four innings before the Rattlers (5-10) rallied for two runs in the sixth and three in the ninth. St. Mary’s had the tying run on base when the game ended.

The series continues with a doubleheader starting at noon today at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland.