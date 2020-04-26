  • April 26, 2020

LOOKING BACK: April 27 memories

LOOKING BACK: April 27 memories

Posted: Sunday, April 26, 2020 7:39 pm

LOOKING BACK: April 27 memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1968: On this date, the Odessa College baseball team stormed past New Mexico Military Institute 8-1 and 7-2 in a Western Junior College Athletic Conference doubleheader in Roswell, N.M. Harry Milner and Steve Prater both got the wins on the mound for the Wranglers. … The Andrews baseball team recorded a 5-1 win over Kermit at home. Mustang pitcher Johnny Hatcher tossed a two-hitter performance and had a three-run single in the second inning. … The Odessa Aquatic Club won the El Paso Posse Swim Club Invitational Diving Meet with a total of 32 points. El Paso YMCA finished second with 26 points, followed by Midland YMCA with 22 points.

>> 1976: The Permian baseball team hosted Abilene Cooper while Odessa High traveled to face the Abilene High Eagles in District 5-4A games. … McCamey was dealt a 5-2 loss to Eunice in a home baseball game. Sammy Bowen and James Johnson each had two hits for the Badgers. … Former State Golden Gloves champion James Cleveland of Odessa earned a berth in the national AAU boxing tournament by winning the lightweight division of the Southwest AAU Tournament in Amarillo.

>> 1984: The Odessa College golf team finished third in Junior College Athletic Conference Competition in Roswell, N.M. New Mexico Junior College won the meet with 26.5 points while Western Texas College was second with 26. … The Odessa High football team was about to start its spring football drills. … Permian Basin schools were about to be represented in the Odessa High rodeo at the Wesley Horse Center.

>> 2000: The Permian boys track and field team was getting ready to compete in the Region I-5A meet at Texas Tech University in Lubbock. Panther standout (and future Longhorn) Roy Williams qualified in five events from the district meet. … Area tennis teams began the semifinal round of the Region I-3A championships at Odessa College Tennis Center.

