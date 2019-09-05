  • September 5, 2019

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB loses in season opener

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB loses in season opener

Posted: Thursday, September 5, 2019 4:23 pm

Odessa American

The UTPB women’s soccer team’s 2019 season got off to a rough start as the Falcons were dealt a 4-1 loss to Colorado Mesa Thursday at Falcon Field.

The Mavericks (1-0) took a 2-1 lead at the half and then responded with two unanswered goals in the second half. UTPB’s only goal came from the 25th minute with a shot by Deonna Green.

Colorado Mesa finished with 19 shots total (nine on target) while the Falcons finished with six shots total, four of which were on target.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, September 5, 2019 4:23 pm.

