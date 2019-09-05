WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: UTPB loses in season opener

The UTPB women’s soccer team’s 2019 season got off to a rough start as the Falcons were dealt a 4-1 loss to Colorado Mesa Thursday at Falcon Field.
The Mavericks (1-0) took a 2-1 lead at the half and then responded with two unanswered goals in the second half. UTPB’s only goal came from the 25th minute with a shot by Deonna Green.
Colorado Mesa finished with 19 shots total (nine on target) while the Falcons finished with six shots total, four of which were on target.
