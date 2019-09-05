HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area capsules for Sept. 6

ANDREWS MUSTANGS AT MONAHANS LOBOES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium.

>> Records: Andrews 0-1; Monahans 0-1.

>> Last Week: Andrews lost to Lubbock-Cooper, 45-20; Monahans lost to Clint, 27-12.

>> Broadcast: AM-1360/FM-105.5 (Andrews); FM-98.3 (Monahans).

>> Last Season: Andrews 36, Monahans 28.

>> Notes: Both teams struggled to generate offense in Week 1, though for the Loboes it was more a matter of not having the ball enough as mistakes, and the Clint offense, limited Monahans to four possessions in the game. … Andrews quarterback Brett Leach had a pedestrian game (22 of 43 passing for 210 yards and one touchdown, with one interception) by his standards and will look to get back on track against the Loboes.

SEMINOLE INDIANS AT IDALOU WILDCATS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Reddell Field, Idalou.

>> Records: Seminole 1-0; Idalou 1-0.

>> Last Week: Seminole def. Lubbock High, 57-7 ; Idalou def. Shallowater, 28-22.

>> Broadcast: FM-106.3 (Seminole)

>> Last Season: Idalou 21, Seminole 12.

>> Notes: Fans of the spread offense are going to be sitting and wondering what happened to the modern offense many teams are running as the Indians and Wildcats each want to dominate the line of scrimmage with punishing running games. Seminole coach Ty Palmer, who won his head coaching debut last week, said that “There’s something to be said about just lining up and getting smashed in the mouth for four quarters. The team that can handle that is going to win and this game probably won’t take that long to play.” … Seminole’s Devin Doerksen rushed four times for 114 yards and two touchdown against Lubbock High.

ALPINE FIGHTIN’ BUCKS AT FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Panther Stadium.

>> Records: Alpine 1-0; Fort Stockton 1-0.

>> Last Week: Alpine def. Tornillo 55-28; Fort Stockton def. Kermit, 34-14.

>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine); AM-860/FM-94.3 (Fort Stockton)

>> Last Season: Fort Stockton 27, Alpine 21.

>> Notes: A pair of strong, well-coached programs meet for local bragging rights … and a chance to keep an unblemished record early in the season. … The Fightin’ Bucks used Aaron Fellows and Jayden Canaba at quarterback last week, but it was running back Mario Hernandez who settled things down with 131 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. … Fort Stockton’s Pedro Vasquez was a one-man wrecking crew against Kermit, rushing for 214 yards and all five of the Panthers’ touchdowns.

GREENWOOD RANGERS AT HEREFORD WHITEFACES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Whiteface Stadium, Hereford.

>> Records: Greenwood 1-0; Hereford 1-0.

>> Last Week: Greenwood def. Big Spring, 42-6; Hereford def. Amarillo Caprock, 40-21.

>> Broadcast: greenwoodsportsradio.com

>> Last Season: Hereford def. Greenwood, 47-10.

>> Notes: Greenwood gave new head coach Rusty Purser a victory in his first game at the helm of his alma mater, but things get much more difficult for the Rangers tonight. … Weston Wilber passed for 139 yards and three touchdowns last week against Big Spring. … Hereford quarterback Britt Cave was 12-of-16 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns in the victory against Amarillo Caprock, with running back Xavier Gonzalez finishing with 181 yards on 20 carries, with two touchdowns.

KERMIT YELLOW JACKETS AT PECOS EAGLES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Rotary Field, Pecos.

>> Records: Kermit 0-1; Pecos 0-1.

>> Last Week: Kermit lost, 34-14, to Fort Stockton; Pecos lost, 47-0, to Denver City.

>> Broadcast: AM-1440 (Pecos)

>> Last Season: Kermit 21, Pecos 0.

>> Notes: The Yellow Jackets ran into a bulldozer against Fort Stockton and want to quickly make amends against the Eagles. … Quarterback Arturo Gonzalez finished with 196 yards and one touchdown against the Panthers. … Pecos continues to struggle with personnel as new head coach Chad Olson tries to get the program back on track.

VAN HORN EAGLES AT TORNILLO COYOTES

>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m., Coyote Stadium, Tornillo.

>> Records: Van Horn 0-1; Tornillo 0-1.

>> Last Week: Van Horn lost to Fabens, 32-14; Tornillo lost to Alpine, 55-28.

>> Broadcast: None

>> Last Season: Van Horn 47, Tornillo 0.

>> Notes: Joshua Mendez led the Eagles with 23 carries for 101 yards in the loss to Fabens.

COLORADO CITY WOLVES AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., El Ave Stadium, Crane.

>> Records: Colorado City 0-1; Crane 1-0.

>> Last Week: Colorado City lost to Albany, 18-3; Crane def. Iraan, 80-6.

>> Broadcast: None

>> Last Season: Colorado City 41, Crane 21.

>> Notes: The Golden Cranes had everything go right last week in a dominating performance against an overmatched Iraan team. Brandon Cerna found the end zone five times (2 punt returns, 1 kickoff return, 2 touchdown receptions) in a game where the Crane starters didn’t see the field except on special teams in the second half. … The Wolves, despite turning the ball over four times, held Albany to just 229 yards in total offense.

OZONA LIONS AT IRAAN BRAVES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Brave Stadium, Iraan

>> Records: Ozona 0-1; Iraan 0-1.

>> Last Week: Ozona lost to Sonora, 33-13; Iraan lost to Crane, 80-6.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Iraan 35, Ozona 15.

>> Notes: The Braves need to put last week behind and focus on their home opener.

COAHOMA BULLDOGS AT MCCAMEY BADGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Badger Stadium, McCamey.

>> Records: Coahoma 1-0; McCamey 1-0;

>> Last Week: Coahoma def. Forsan, 38-0; McCamey def. Seymour, 34-20.

>> Broadcast: AM-1490 (Big Spring).

>> Last Season: Coahoma 51, McCamey 27.

>> Notes: After a a season-opening victory at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater, the Badgers open their home schedule under new head coach Michael Woodard. … Quarterback Ivan Rubio was very efficient in running the Badgers’ offense against Seymour, making all the right decisions, according to Woodard. … Wide receiver Brayden Fuentes had eight catches for 145 yards and one touchdown, while running back Noah Torres added 118 yards rushing and two scores to the offense.

STANTON BUFFALOES AT WINK WILDCATS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Walton Field, Wink.

>> Records: Stanton 1-0; Wink 0-1

>> Last Week: Stanton def. Reagan County, 20-12; Wink lost to Sundown, 35-23.

>> Broadcast: FM-94.3 (Big Spring); west11sports.com (Wink).

>> Last Season: Wink 40, Stanton 21.

>> Notes: Wink running back Zachary Rosas was a bright spot for the Wildcats, rushing for 95 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. The quarterbacking duo of Nick Gray and Kanon Gibson combined to complete 22-of-27 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown, so Wink has the abilty to move down the field.

FORT DAVIS INDIANS AT LOOP LONGHORNS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m., Longhorn Field, Loop.

>> Records: Fort Davis 1-0; Loop 1-0.

>> Last Week: Fort Davis def. El Paso Immanuel Christian, 72-0; Loop def. Lubbock Christ the King, 35-6.

>> Broadcast: FM-92.7 (Alpine)

>> Last Season: Did not play

>> Notes: Fort Davis dominated its season opener, scoring 54 points in the first quarter en route to a 45-point mercy-rule victory at haltime at Bart Coan Field.

BALMORHEA BEARS AT NUECES CANYON PANTHERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m., Northcutt Stadium, Camp Wood.

>> Records: Balmorhea 1-0; Nueces Canyon 0-0.

>> Last Week: Balmorhea def. Westbrook, 56-8.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Balmorhea 61, Nueces Canyon 24.

>> Notes: The dirth of competition in Class 1A has forced the Bears onto the bus this week as they will travel 280 miles to face the Panthers. “that’s a long bus ride,” Balmorhea coach Vance Jones said. “But you have to make those trips out here to find games.”

MARFA SHORTHORNS AT MIDLAND TRINITY CHARGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m.,

>> Records: Marfa 0-1; Midland Trinity 0-1.

>> Last Week: Marfa lost to Sierra Blanca, 53-8; Midland Trinity lost to Abilene Christian, 47-12.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Did not play.

>> Notes: The Shorthorns look to get into the win column in 2019 with a long road trip to the Tall City.

RANKIN RED DEVILS AT KLONDIKE COUGARS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., Cougar Stadium, Klondike.

>> Records: Rankin 1-0; Klondike 1-0.

>> Last Week: Rankin def. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated, 54-44; Klondike def. Roby, 48-0.

>> Broadcast: Red Devil Radio (Rankin)

>> Last Season: Rankin 71, Klondike 20.

>> Notes: Rankin unveiled its secret and De’Shon Goodley did everything expected of him, rushing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while passing for 181 ards and three touchdowns. Wide receivers Braxxton Kirland (five catches, 118 yards, one touchdown) and Titan Quigg (four receptions, 102 yards, two touchdowns) were the main targers on the night.

STERLING CITY EAGLES AT BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6:30 p.m., Longhorn Stadium, Imperial.

>> Records: Sterling City 1-0; Buena Vista 1-0.

>> Last Week: Sterling City def. San Jacinto Christian Academy, 64-6; Buena Vista def. West Texas Homeschool, 46-0.

>> Broadcast: None

>> Last Season: Sterling City 50, Buena Vista 0.

>> Notes: The host Longhorns will have their hands full with an Eagles’ team that amassed 352 yards of total offense in 20 minutes against San Jacinto Christian Academy.

WEST TEXAS HOMESCHOOL AT GRANDFALLS-ROYALTY COWBOYS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m., John S. White Stadium, Grandfalls.

>> Records: West Texas Homeschool 0-1; Grandfalls-Royalty 1-0.

>> Last Week: West Texas Homeschool lost to Buena Vista, 48-0; Grandfalls-Royalty def. Whitharral, 67-22.

>> Broadcast: None

>> Last Season: Grandfalls-Royalty 49, West Texas Homeschool 0.

>> Notes: The Cowboys were finished by halftime a week ago and it should be more of the same this week.

— LEE SCHEIDE

