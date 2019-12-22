HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Midland Lee's Serrano takes charge to earn Offensive Player of the Year

Midland Lee quarterback Mikey Serrano got to test drive the Rebel offense in 2018.

Serrano received the keys to the team this year and immediately put it on the Autobahn.

In the 59-year history of Midland Lee’s football team, there have been plenty of standout signal callers.

None had the breakout season Serrano produced in 2019.

The junior, who was a wide receiver last season, completed 151 of 229 passes for 2,880 yards and 38 touchdowns, with three interceptions. He also carried the ball 94 times for 775 yards and nine touchdowns as the Rebels shared the District 2-6A crown with rival Permian.

Serrano won’t be sharing his most recent honor as he is the 2019 Odessa American Offensive Player of the Year.

“He’s a Division I player; I expect him to have multiple offers,” Midland Lee coach Clint Hartman said. “Also possibly the academies.

“He can run, he can throw and he’s a team guy, maybe the best I’ve ever coached. When you talk about the history of Lee High School and he owns all those records, he’s pretty special.”

Serrano already held the school’s single-game touchdown record after throwing six against El Paso Americas in last year’s bi-district playoffs.

This season, he put his name atop the list of nine more records, several of them career marks, with another season at the helm of the program in his future.

He has accounted for more than 6,600 yards of total offense and 71 total touchdowns. Another season like 2019 and Serrano will be nearing Midland Lee legend Cedric Benson for all-purpose touchdowns (127).

He, however, is just worried about the next play.

“If I just played the game the way it should be played, everything should take care of itself,” Serrano said. “I wasn’t focused on the big picture, just the play in front of me.

“It’s about leading the teams, keeping the success and keeping the team on a great path, focusing on play-by-play. I don’t think about my own stats.”

It’s easy for the casual fan to judge players by their numbers and Hartman knows the one’s put up by Serrano this season are staggering.

He, though, looks to one play during District 2-6A competition that proved to him that Serrano is a player with the “it” factor.

“We are playing (Amarillo) Tascosa, it’s third down and it was just a 9-yard pass,” Hartman said. “Their defensive end, the one going to Texas Tech (LB Moore), comes off the edge unblocked and (Serrano) ducks him.

“Then, he’s running to his left to get away from the other defensive end and throws a pass to a spot where only our guy, Shemar Davis, who is covered, can catch it. Amazing.”

Serrano remembers the play, but is a little more low-key about how it played out, citing leverage in being able to get away from Moore and than a great catch by Davis to keep the drive alive.

That attitude, along with a hard-to-match work ethic, is what caught the eye of Hartman and the rest of the coaching staff when Serrano was a sophomore and on the receiving end of passes.

“We saw it as a sophomore, he kept getting better, kept developing,” Hartman said. “I had a coach tell me one time that if you have a kid that can play, get out of his way and let him play.”

Serrano says that one of the keys to his success this season was getting the chance to start a regular-season and playoff game last season, allowing him to get used to the speed of the game from behind center.

He also credits the quarterback school put together by passing game/quarterbacks coach Will Murchison in the offseason.

From January through April, Serrano, when he wasn’t on the basketball court or running track, would meet with Murchison and either throw the ball or talk about the offense and look at video.

“I felt ready,” Serrano said of entering the 2019 season. “I was expecting to do good, but not as good as I did.

“It was just about understanding my reads and making the right decisions. Getting those reps in quarterback school was huge in getting me prepared for it.”

It also didn’t hurt that Serrano had a pair of top-notch receivers in Loic Fouonji and Christian Romero.

Fouonji will graduate and will play at Texas Tech. Romero will return to lead the receiving corps and help the Rebels attempt to move farther down the playoff road next season after this year’s campaign ended in the regional semifinals against Southlake Carroll.

As much as the loss to Permian hurt for Serrano, as it stopped Midland Lee chance at a perfect regular season, the defeat to Southlake Carroll is what he will be using as fuel for 2020.

“Permian is a rival, but Southlake Carroll ended our season,” Serrano said. “We knew after the loss to Permian that we still had football to play, but after the Carroll game, it was over.

“It’s just about having a different mindset next year and keeping that feeling we had at the end of the game against Southlake. That’s how things are going to be if certain things don’t change and it’s up to us to change them.”

