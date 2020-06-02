LOOKING BACK: June 3 Memories

>> 1959: The Odessa High baseball team was gearing up for its first-round game against Beaumont High at the Class 4A State Baseball Tournament at Clark Field in Austin. Pitcher James Ingram was the starter for the Bronchos. The winner of the game would advance to face the winner the Austin High-Fort Worth Paschal semifinal for the state crown. Odessa High entered the tournament with a 24-6 record.

>> 1967: The Ector High baseball team nailed a spot in the Class 3A State Baseball Tournament with a 6-2 victory against Lamesa. Eagles’ pitcher Arturo Spencer came within one out of throwing a no-hitter in the victory. The Eagles, coached by Bob Pufal, would go on to face defending state champion South San Antonio in the semifinals in Austin. The regional title was Pufal’s second since arriving at Ector High 10 years prior.

>> 1987: The Kermit baseball team finished its season with a 12-3 loss to Waco La Vega in the Region I semifinals. Kermit managed just one hit in the first five innings and committed four errors. Kermit finished the season 20-4. … Hayden Fry, quarterback for the 1946 Odessa High state championship team and later head coach for the Bronchos, was the headliner for the first Odessa Football Clinic at the Holiday Inn Center. The clinic was set up to focus on giving high school football coaches directions on how to improve their programs.

>> 1999: The Andrews baseball program added to its milestone season when seniors Shaud Williams and Chris Trevino were drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 1999 First Year Player Draft. Trevino, a left-handed pitcher, went in the 11th round with the 354th pick. Williams, a shortstop, was picked two rounds later with the 414th pick. Both players would help Andrews win a state championship later in the month.