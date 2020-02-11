  • February 11, 2020

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers earn weekly honors

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers earn weekly honors

Posted: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 10:03 pm

It was a clean sweep for the Odessa College softball team as shortstop Becca Duran and pitcher Cori Turner were named position player and pitcher of the week, respectively, by the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tuesday.

Duran hit .600 in two games last week against Snow College with a double, home run and a pair of RBIs. Turner made two appearances in the circle, including a victory, and allowed two runs and eight hits while striking out five.

The Lady Wranglers return to Wrangler Field for two more nonconference doubleheaders against Western Nebraska Community College Friday and Tyler Junior College Saturday.  

