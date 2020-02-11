COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Lady Wranglers earn weekly honors

It was a clean sweep for the Odessa College softball team as shortstop Becca Duran and pitcher Cori Turner were named position player and pitcher of the week, respectively, by the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tuesday.

Duran hit .600 in two games last week against Snow College with a double, home run and a pair of RBIs. Turner made two appearances in the circle, including a victory, and allowed two runs and eight hits while striking out five.