  • November 2, 2019

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers finish regular season

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers finish regular season

Volleyball Box

Odessa College def. New Mexico Junior College

25-13, 25-5, 27-25

At OC Sports Center

Kills — Odessa College: Summer Emery Judkins 8, Carol Santana 6, Luisa Dos Santos 4, Marina De La Rosa 1, Lyic Love 5, Maria Rodrigues 9, Lexi Parrish 6

Blocks — Odessa College: Emery Judkins 3.5, Carol Santana 1, Luisa Dos Santos 3, Lyric Love 3.5, Maria Rodrigues .5, Lexi Parrish .5

Assists — Odessa College:.Summer Ah Choy 23, Marina De La Rosa 10, Lyric Love 1, Faith Sanchez 3

Digs — Odessa College: Summer Ah Choy 8, Emery Judkins 7, Carol Santana 17, Luisa Dos Santos 3, Marina De La Rosa 3, Lyric Love 1, Faith Sanchez 12, Maria Rodrigues 6, Lexi Parrish 2

Aces — Odessa College: Carol Santana 1, Marina Dos Santos 3, Maria Rodrigues 1

Records

New Mexico Junior College: 16-16 overall, 6-6 conference. Odessa College 29-1, 11-1 .

Posted: Saturday, November 2, 2019 8:01 pm

Posted: Saturday, November 2, 2019 8:01 pm

The Odessa College volleyball team finished the regular season Saturday with a sweep of New Mexico Junior College, winning 25-13, 25-5, 27-25 at the OC Sports Center.

Going in tied with New Mexico Military Institute for first place, the Lady Wranglers did enough to win conference as they moved to 29-1 overall, 11-1 in WJCAC.

Maria Rodrigues had nine kills to lead the Lady Wranglers while Emery Judkins had eight and Carol Santana had six.

Summer Ah Choy had 23 assists and Luisa Dos Santos had three aces.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Saturday, November 2, 2019 8:01 pm.

