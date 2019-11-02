COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers finish regular season

The Odessa College volleyball team finished the regular season Saturday with a sweep of New Mexico Junior College, winning 25-13, 25-5, 27-25 at the OC Sports Center.

Going in tied with New Mexico Military Institute for first place, the Lady Wranglers did enough to win conference as they moved to 29-1 overall, 11-1 in WJCAC.

Maria Rodrigues had nine kills to lead the Lady Wranglers while Emery Judkins had eight and Carol Santana had six.

Summer Ah Choy had 23 assists and Luisa Dos Santos had three aces.