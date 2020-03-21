LOOKING BACK: March 22 Memories

>> 1983: Pecos boxer Robert Carrillo lost in the first round in the Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions in Albuquerque, N.M. Carrillo, the Odessa Regional champion, was defeated by New Mexico’s Johnny Tapia after the ref stopped the 106-pound bout. Tapia would go on to become a world champion in three different weight classes.

>> 1995: The Permian baseball team won its home opener, defeating Abilene High 7-2 in a District 4-5A contest at McCanlies Field. Joe Dee Thompson earned the victory on the mound, getting his first win in district play and second of the season. … The Permian softball team earned a 5-3 victory against crosstown rival Odessa High in a district 4-5A contest at the UTPB Complex. Permian’s Shelly Reeves earned the victory in the circle, striking out 15 Lady Bronchos. … Midland High’s boys soccer team scored twice in the second half to beat Wichita Falls High in the area round of the playoffs at Hardin-Simmons University.

>> 2003: The Odessa Jackalopes defeated Laredo 3-2 in Game 2 of the Central Hockey League’s first-round playoff series before a crowd of 3,683 at Ector County Coliseum. … Odessa High baseball came away with a 2-1 win over San Angelo Central after right fielder Montie Whitmore hit a game-winning single in the seventh inning.