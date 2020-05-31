  • May 31, 2020

LOOKING BACK: June 1 Memories

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Odessa American will feature some historical highlights for those of you having sports withdrawal during this unexpected hiatus from local, college and professional sports. Happy reading!

>> 1961: The 13th annual Odessa Pro-Am got underway at the Odessa Country Club. Two-time winner Bo Wininger entered and risked a six-month suspension along with a $500 fine. Wininger was committed to play in the Memphis Open under PGA rules but decided to withdraw and enter the Odessa meet despite the potential penalty. He teamed up with Odessa amateur Bobby French as they competed for the $15,000, 72-hole best-ball tournament. … Rankin High School hired two football assistant coaches. Boone Wilkening and Ricky Mantooth were brought in.

>> 1985: Odessa resident Mike Guidry was getting ready to travel to California to compete in the Junior National Racquetball Championships. It was the third consecutive year that he had qualified for the championships. … Todd Carlisle’s game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Andrews baseball team to a 4-3 victory over Everman in Abilene. The win punched the Mustangs’ ticket to the state tournament. … Area baseball players earned spots on the All-District 4-5A squad. Permian outfielder Davey Wright made first team while his teammates catcher Mike Mungia, first baseman Albert Jimenez and outfielder Kyle Bowen made second team. Odessa High’s third baseman Junior Valenzuela earned honors on the unit. 

>> 2000: The Quarter Century Partnership began at the Odessa Country Club. Curt Howard and Lance Carrington were the defending champions after winning by one stroke from the previous year. … The RockHounds were dealt their third straight loss, falling to the Missions 10-4 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

>> 2012: The Alpine softball team fell to Crawford in the Class 2A state softball final with a 5-1 loss at Texas’ Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The game was tied 1-1 heading into the sixth inning before Crawford pulled away. … The Andrews baseball team was dealt a 7-6 loss to West in Game 1 of the Region I-3A championship series.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

