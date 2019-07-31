TEXAS LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds rally late in win over Drillers

MIDLAND Just when things were looking gloomy, Midland found a way to pull itself together just in time.

The RockHounds went from trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the eighth inning to tying the game to eventually coming away with a 5-4 victory in 10 innings over the Tulsa Drillers Tuesday at Security Bank Ballpark.

Midland (54-53 overall) scored four unanswered runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and Tyler Ramirez’s RBI sacrifice fly to right field in the 10th inning scored Nate Mondou for the game-winning run to earn a series split with Tulsa and close out a seven-game home stand.

“You go from getting one hit to putting four runs up on the board,” RockHounds manager Scott Steinmann said. “It was exciting to get a win like that and in a home series.

“We didn’t play well this home series but to get a win like that and to take it into an off day and our Corpus series, that’ll be pretty big for us. That’ll help us see who’s in the lead in the second half of the season.”

The RockHounds struggled offensively for most of the night, only managing a single hit through the first seven innings and battling back from a good start offensively from Tulsa (56-51).

The Drillers got on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning with an RBI triple from Cristian Santana and then used the long ball for the rest of their offensive production.

Drew Avans delivered a home run to right-center field in the fifth followed by a two-run shot from Cody Thomas in the top of the eighth in build that 4-0 advantage.

But that was all Tulsa could manage as the RockHounds started the rally in the bottom of the frame.

After a leadoff double from Mickey McDonald and a bunt single from Brallan Perez, the RockHounds broke through with an RBI single from Mondou for the team’s first run.

Mondou had the only Midland hit of the game prior to start of the eighth inning.

The RockHounds inched even closer as Edwin Diaz drove in Mondou and Perez with an RBI triple to bring it to 4-3. Diaz scored the tying run shortly after that thanks to an RBI single from Dan Gamache.

“We got a walk and then we get a hit and then base running went our way,” Steinmann said. “Suddenly, we got a lot of energy on our side. I’m a big believer that energy flows from dugout to dugout.

“We saw some hits come our way and Edwin came up with a big triple and the energy was pretty big and important for us.”

The RockHounds also got a boost from reliever Zack Erwin, who retired all six batters he faced in the ninth and 10th innings before Ramirez’s sacrifice fly gave Midland the win.

“Our offense was sagging there for awhile but we were able to string together a few runs,” Mondou said. “It’s nice to be able to do that and it means that we’re in every game no matter what the score is. Every series, game to game and to come back and split a series with a team from the other division is always nice. It keeps us in the competition for our division title.”

The RockHounds have an off day Wednesday before startin a four-game road series at Corpus Christi Thursday.